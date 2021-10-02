Texans vs. Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Relentless’

Josh Allen was practically a different quarterback when he squared off against the Texans in a playoff loss two years ago.

The Buffalo Bills' physically gifted dual-threat quarterback wasn't nearly as polished as he is now as a Pro Bowl selection who earned a six-year, $258 million contract after passing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Allen has become much more careful with the football since that playoff defeat when he completed just 52 percent of his throws with no touchdowns and two fumbles.

Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) has been sacked only three times this year and has seven touchdowns and two interceptions for the 2-1 Bills heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.

“Josh is an elusive guy," Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu said. "He’s a guy that likes to extend plays and he’s a big dude at the same time. When you get the opportunity to get to him, you have to make sure to wrap him up. We preach when you get to the quarterback it’s not just about sacking, it’s about trying to get the ball out.

"That’s a big emphasis for us. Just got to be rush disciplined but also aggressive and understand that he’s going extend plays, so you have to keep going and playing until the whistle blows.”

The Texans have six sacks overall this season. They had three sacks and five quarterback hits in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

“It’s good," Omenihu said. "It means that we are working up front, the four guys up front are working. Any time guys get a one-on-one they are taking advantage of it.”

And the approach against Allen has one motor: full-speed while remaining under control while rushing the passer.

“You just be relentless, relentless with your rush," Omenihu said. "Those are things as a defensive lineman you have to understand, especially with a guy like this that you have to keep going, keep fighting, keep rushing because eventually you are going to hit home.”

