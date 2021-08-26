Texans D-Line Crowd: Who Gets Cut?

Which player will be forced out when it comes time for cuts next week in Houston?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are preparing for their final preseason game before roster cuts. By August 31, head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio will need to finalize the current 80-man roster down to 53.

Some positions should be easy to dissect who is in and who is out. The defensive line will not be one of them.

New defensive coordinator Lovie Smith continues to find ways to improve the 30th-ranked unit from 2020. Defensive line coach Bobby King might deserve the most praise after two preseason games.

Of the 13 defensive linemen on the current roster, Houston likely will carry nine or 10.

“It’s always tough,” King said about making cuts Wednesday after practice. “You put so much time in, and there’s always going to be tough decisions.”

Finding the weakest link is like finding a needle in a haystack for Houston. Any one of the various defenders could make the case for first-team reps.

Take Charles Omenihu for example. A natural defensive end, the third-year defender has worked as a standing edge position since arriving at NRG Stadium. Smith's new 4-3 scheme has him playing with his hand in the dirt.

The results? Promising.

Last week in a 20-14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, Omenihu led the way with four pressures and two sacks. He also worked across the defensive line, lining up both as a five-tech and inside as more of an interior pass-rusher.

“He’s strong, he can bend," defensive tackle Maliek Collins said of Omenieu. "Yeah, man, he’s a great player. You’ve seen it on Saturday whenever we played, a glimpse of what he can be. He’s going to continue to work and develop to be that.”

Collins is one player who should also be safe based off his run-stopping skills. Each practice, the former Cowboys starter continues to close the gap and win one-on-one sets.

Another defensive tackle shining? Rookie Roy Lopez. In two games, the sixth-round pick has finished with five pressures and two sacks.

Smith continues to preach his mantra of creating turnovers. This preseason, the Texans have created seven in just two games. Last year during a 16-game regular season, Houston finished with nine total — only three came off interceptions.

"It always starts up front stopping the run," Smith said. "We're about a gap-sound defense, playing hard and getting 11 guys to the ball. That's the first thing we talk about."

Lopez, Collins and Omenhieu should be safe from what likely will be called "Black Tuesday". The next three to be set should be Jaleel Johnson, Jacob Martin and Ross Blacklock.

Martin and Blacklock were in Houston in 2020 under Anthony Weaver's system. Both looked out of place in the 3-4 scheme. They too have benefitted from Smith's influence.

“We’ve taken some good strides since the spring, but we’ve got a long way to go,” King said. “I think this weather is helping us get in shape. I like the progress.”

That progress will continue, but several players' journey will end on Saturday evening. Derek Rivers could be playing for his spot as the team's final defensive end, as could defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Even prominent names like Shaq Lawson and Whitney Mercilus aren't off the chopping block yet. Mercilus, the Texans' second-longest tenured player, likely will be safe due to the dead cap Houston would carry should he be released, but never say never in the NFL.

As for Lawson, his inconsistencies could have him looking for another team come Tuesday afternoon. Against the Cowboys, the 2016 first-rounder played in 36 snaps — 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Of course, much like Mercilus, Houston would have to eat Lawson's $7 million salary to cut him this season under the restructured contract, plus they added two void years to the deal, making him under contract until 2024.

Is Houston willing to bite the cap hit in order to keep a promising young player? All those questions will be answered soon.

It's hard to imagine that one year after having issues across the defensive line, this could be Houston's strength come September.

For Smith, the trenches is where a play begins. The ones who can't meet his expectations are the ones with a locker to clean out Tuesday.

"I think it starts up front," Smith said. "Our defensive line has attacked the line of scrimmage well. Guys are buying into, just trust your teammate."

