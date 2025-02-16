Texans' DeMeco Ryans Drops Bold Claim on New Coach
The Houston Texans' offense was largely disappointing this past season, and while injuries played a significant role, things didn't seem quite right even when the Texans were healthy.
Houston finished just 19th in scoring and 22nd in yardage in 2024, subpar numbers for a team that was widely expected to boast one of the most explosive offensive units in football.
The Texans responded to their lack of production after the season concluded, firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and replacing him with Nick Caley.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans seems pumped about the addition and thinks that Caley will serve as a major positive for the club moving forward.
"We've had a lot of good success these first two years," Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "The reason we're doing this is I think there's another level that we can go to. And as I said earlier, my job is to take this organization to new heights, and I think hiring Nick will help us to get there."
Of course, the Texans will need to address their roster concerns, as well.
Houston had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past year, and with Tank Dell likely out for all of 2025 due to a knee injury and Stefon Diggs potentially walking via free agency, the Texans will need to add some weapons, as well.
The hope is that Caley can get the best out of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who struggled in Year 2 after a fantastic rookie campaign.
We'll see if Houston can show significant offensive improvement next season.