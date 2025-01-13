Houston Texans HC Hilariously Roasts Rex Ryan
The Houston Texans shocked the NFL on Saturday, blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers in their AFC Wild Card game by a final score of 32-12.
After a slow start to the game, the Texans caught fire. In the second half, they dominated the Chargers and never slowed down.
Now, they're ready to hit the road for a divisional round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of the Wild Card game, Rex Ryan ripped into Houston. He stated that Los Angeles was given a "bye week" in the playoffs, completely dismissing the Texans.
DeMeco Ryans, Houston's head coach, did not forget those comments. He hilariously roasted Ryan for his comments after beating the Chargers.
"Outstanding job by everybody! That was their bye week?"
Of course, star running back Joe Mixon also fired back at Ryan.
Andy Reid and the Chiefs are not going to take the Texans lightly. Even though Kansas City defeated Houston just before Christmas by a final score of 27-19, they know that the playoffs are much more difficult to win in.
As for the Texans, they're playing with house money at this point in time. They have absolutely nothing to lose. On the other side of the field, the Chiefs are trying hard to three-peat as NFL champions.
There would be nothing sweeter for Houston after all of the adversity the team has faced than to head into Kansas City and pull off the shocking upset. It won't be easy, but the way they played in the Wild Card signals a team that could be riding a massive momentum wave.
Hopefully, the Texans' defense can put together another showing similar to the one that they had in the Wild Card. Patrick Mahomes is a much more difficult quarterback to defend against, but Houston has elite talent.
It will be interesting to see what they're able to do against the Chiefs.