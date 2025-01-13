Texans Daily

Houston Texans HC Hilariously Roasts Rex Ryan

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans hilariously roasted former NFL coach Rex Ryan.

Evan Massey

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL on Saturday, blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers in their AFC Wild Card game by a final score of 32-12.

After a slow start to the game, the Texans caught fire. In the second half, they dominated the Chargers and never slowed down.

Now, they're ready to hit the road for a divisional round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Wild Card game, Rex Ryan ripped into Houston. He stated that Los Angeles was given a "bye week" in the playoffs, completely dismissing the Texans.

DeMeco Ryans, Houston's head coach, did not forget those comments. He hilariously roasted Ryan for his comments after beating the Chargers.

"Outstanding job by everybody! That was their bye week?"

Of course, star running back Joe Mixon also fired back at Ryan.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are not going to take the Texans lightly. Even though Kansas City defeated Houston just before Christmas by a final score of 27-19, they know that the playoffs are much more difficult to win in.

As for the Texans, they're playing with house money at this point in time. They have absolutely nothing to lose. On the other side of the field, the Chiefs are trying hard to three-peat as NFL champions.

There would be nothing sweeter for Houston after all of the adversity the team has faced than to head into Kansas City and pull off the shocking upset. It won't be easy, but the way they played in the Wild Card signals a team that could be riding a massive momentum wave.

Hopefully, the Texans' defense can put together another showing similar to the one that they had in the Wild Card. Patrick Mahomes is a much more difficult quarterback to defend against, but Houston has elite talent.

It will be interesting to see what they're able to do against the Chiefs.

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News