Texans 'Expected' to Hire 49ers DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

After the 49ers' season ended at the hands of the Eagles, the Houston Texans are expected to pursue defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach.

HOUSTON — The 2022 playoffs came to an end for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. But their loss means the Houston Texans are one step closer to naming DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach.

According to a report, the Texans are expected to hire Ryans as their sixth coach in franchise history, assuming all goes well in their next interview.

Houston will hold a second-round interview with Ryans this coming week. And a source told Texans Daily that the announcement of his hiring "could come soon."

Ryans held a "lengthy and very positive" interview with the Texans on Jan. 20.

During his time as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, Ryans elevated San Francisco's defense into one of the league's best. During the regular season, the 49ers recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points.

Ryans was the seventh candidate the Texans interviewed since the firing of Lovie Smith on Jan. 8. And if all goes well, Ryans will be filling in the vacancy left by Smith's jettison.

He joined the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach in 2017, two years after he retired from the NFL as a player.

Ryans began his career as a second-round pick (no. 33 overall) by the Texans in 2006. Ryans played six seasons in Houston before the Texans traded him to the Eagles in 2012.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Ryans became an All-Pro linebacker in 2007. He finished his sophomore campaign with 128 tackles, seven pass deflections, and 2.0 sacks.

Ryans' contributions helped the Texans finish 8-8 for the franchise's first non-losing season.

