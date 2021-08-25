Texans Release Depth Chart: O-Line Not Adding Up

The Houston Texans have released their third depth chart of the 2021 NFL preseason ahead of this weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just one game remains before the Houston Texans will have to narrow their roster down to the final 53. For many, this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the final time they wear a Texans jersey, so let's take a look at the final contenders.

READ MORE: Do Wins & Losses Matter to 'New' Texans?

The depth chart:

Offense

QB - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson

RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Scottie Phillips

RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB)

WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Nico Collins (R)

WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy

TE - Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Ryan Izzo, Anthony Auclair, Brevin Jordan (R)

LT - Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck, Geron Christian Sr.

LG - Max Scharping, Danny Isidora, Hjalte Froholdt

C - Justin Britt, Cole Toner, Ryan McCollum (R)

RG - Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Carson Green (R)

RT - Tytus Howard, Marcus Cannon, Jordan Steckler

Defense

DE - Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers

DT - Vincent Taylor, DeMarcus Walker, Roy Lopez (R)

DT - Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, Jaleel Johnson

DE - Jordan Jenkins, Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard

WLB - Zach Cunningham, Hardy Nickerson, Neville Hewitt

MLB - Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Tae Davis

SLB - Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas, Garret Wallow (R)

CB - Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas

CB - Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, Cornell Armstrong, Tremon Smith

S - Justin Reid, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore Jr., Shyheim Carter

S - Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens

Special Teams

P - Cameron Johnston

K - Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS - Jon Weeks

H - Cameron Johnston

READ MORE: Source: Texans signing veteran corner Rasul Douglas

Since the last depth chart was released there have been a number of departures.

On offense, running back Darius Jackson, center Drake Jackson, tackle Roderick Johnson and tight end Kahale Warring have all been cut.

The offense looks the most likely unit to see heavy cuts in the weeks to come, particularly at wide receiver and running back where the competition is extremely tight but there are currently far too many bodies.

Something worth noting: the depth chart doesn't accurately represent the positions of certain linemen.

Specifically, the starting line last week saw Tytus Howard (listed at RT) play left guard as he has done heavily throughout camp. Also, Charlie Heck (listed as backup LT) started at right tackle, again as he has done for much of camp. And then there's Max Scharping (listed at LG) who started at right guard.

Moving on to defense, again there have been some departures.

Defensive tackles Brandon Dunn and Auzoyah Alufohai were both cuts, while per our exclusive report, cornerback John Reid has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round pick.

However, as this has not been announced by the team themselves he remains on the depth chart (we removed him).

Two new additions have also not been formally announced by the organization, and therefore aren't on the depth chart, but will soon be joining them.

As TexansDaily.com was first to report, cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman was acquired via a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick. We also broke the story of fellow cornerback Rasul Douglas signing here after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both will likely compete for backup spots on this roster, potentially adding more quality and depth to a position group that has lacked this in recent years.

Again worth noting: Last week's starting line saw Omenihu at defensive end (listed here as a third choice).

The defensive backfield as a whole should see a fair turnover in the coming weeks given the number of players available. The interior defensive line looks close to ready after Dunn and Alufohai were released, however, it would come as no surprise to see a defensive end or two dropped.

Special teams remain unchanged and will likely do so barring any last-minute injuries.

CONTINUE READING: Source: Patriots Get TE Warring Off Waivers from Texans