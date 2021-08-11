Texans Depth Chart: Where’s Deshaun?

HOUSTON - There weren't any really major surprises on the Houston Texans' first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

But that doesn’t mean the depth chart isn’t notable in at least one way.

READ MORE: 'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Texans?

That collection of non-surprises includes the listing of embattled and disgruntled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has issued a standing trade request and is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department, being penciled in as the team’s fourth QB, sitting behind starter Tyrod Taylor, backup Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills.

Because Watson, who is limited to individual drills and only practiced five periods per day after returning from calf and ankle tightness that sidelined him last week, has no intentions of playing for the Texans again and reported to camp only to avoid $50,000 daily fines, there's no point in him being listed any higher.

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

The Texans open up their NFL preseason at the Green Bay Packers this weekend and not only is Watson not scheduled to participate in the game but he is also expected to not make the trip with the team.

Depth charts are unofficial and are compiled by NFL teams' public relations departments. In this case, though, the listing for Watson is an accurate reflection of the situation.

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Tutus Howard: Where Does He Help Most?