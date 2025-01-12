This Houston Texan Solidified Himself As A Player At His Position
After having an incredible 2024 regular season, Houston Texans' star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. clearly solidified himself as a key piece to the Texans' defense, along with becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
The former No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had another stellar performance in Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stingley finished with two interceptions and one pass breakup while allowing only five catches for 62 yards on 10 targets.
Despite struggling in his first professional season, Stingley has quickly became one of best defensive backs in the NFL. The 23-year-old from LSU currently has five interceptions this year, which is tied for the third-most in the league. On top of that, Stingley's PFF defensive grade of 80.2 this year ranks seventh amongst all eligible cornerbacks. His dominant season recently earned himself a spot on his first ever AP NFL All-Pro Team.
Stingley also received high praise from former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark on Saturday, as he claimed the young talent could have even won the Heisman Trophy if he played offense at LSU.
One of the primary reasons why the young cornerback made the jump over the past two seasons was due to the addition of head coach DeMeco Ryans. As a former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans has a background of elevating young talent, which he demonstrated this season with Stingley and 2024 second-round pick Kamari Lassiter. The CB duo both have PFF defensive grades inside of the top 25 this season.
With defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in the trenches and Stingley in the secondary, Houston's defense is poised for more impressive seasons in the future.