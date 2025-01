This Houston Texan Solidified Himself As A Player At His Position

I will die on this hill.



Stingley could have won the Heisman if he played offense at LSU. I believe it in my soul. @stingjr caught every single pass we threw him at wideout in 7 on 7 tourneys. β€œEVERY” is not an exaggeration.



Ask @JimmyDetail, @Jclark21_ & @JeritRoser.