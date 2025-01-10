Texans Star Reveals Priceless Reaction to Major Honor
Derek Stingley Jr. was one of the best cornerbacks in football this season, and the Houston Texans star is being honored for it in a major way.
Stingley was named a First-Team All-Pro for his efforts in 2024, and Rob Maadi of The Associated Press revealed the news to the youngster during a live interview.
Stingley's reaction is priceless.
Stingley racked up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended this year, earning him a Pro Bowl selection in addition to First-Team All-Pro honors.
The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by the Texans with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Injuries severely limited Stingley early on, as he played in a combined 20 games over his first couple of seasons.
When he was on the field, you could clearly see the immense talent, like last year when he registered 39 tackles, five picks and 13 passes defended in just 11 contests.
It was just a matter of whether or not Stingley could actually stay healthy, and he has managed to do that in his third NFL campaign, as he played in all 17 regular-season games and is preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Houston won 10 games and captured its second straight AFC South division title on the strength of its defense, as its offense was largely disappointing this year.
The stingy defense is thanks much in part to Stingley, who has quickly stamped his name among the best defensive backs in football.