Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Only Answering 'Football Questions' as He Makes Browns Debut

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is holding off on the off-the-field talk headed into Sunday's can't-miss return to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans.

Watson spoke to the media Thursday and provided the same cut-and-dry answer when it came to any question that even slightly related to his legal troubles. It leaves room to wonder when the appropriate time will be for him to readdress numerous sexual misconduct accusations brought on against him.

"At some point, will you take non-football questions down the line?" one reporter asked.

"At this time, I can't address any of that stuff," Watson said. "Who knows what the future holds? But right now, I'm locked in on being the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns."

Watson did acknowledge the Texans organization and clearly showed he has no love lost with the franchise.

"Great memories, fun memories," he said. "I am excited to get back in front of the fans. I have so much love for the city of Houston and H-Town."

It remains to be seen if a potentially packed house at NRG feels the same or aims to treat him like a villain. The best bet likely leans toward the latter.

The Texans (1-9-1) and the Browns (4-7) kickoff at 12 p.m. CT.

