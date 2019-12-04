Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Third Time This Season

The NFL has named Houston Texans Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. This marks his third Player of the Week award this season (Week 3 and Week 5) and the fourth of his NFL career (Week 4 of 2017). Watson is the first player in franchise history to win three Player of the Week awards in the same season.

In Week 13, Watson completed 18-of-25 passes (72.0 percent) for 234 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 140.7 rating. He also caught a six-yard touchdown pass from DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth quarter for his first career reception and receiving touchdown. Watson joined Jim McMahon (Week 4 of 1985) as the only players to have at least three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a regular-season game in the Super Bowl era.

Watson helped the Texans earn their second win against the Patriots in franchise history and first since Week 17 of the 2009 season. He led an offense that threw four touchdown passes against the Patriots, which marks the most by an opponent against New England in 2019. He also became the first player to throw multiple touchdown passes against New England in 2019 and recorded the highest passer rating (140.7) by an opponent against the Patriots since Alex Smith in Week 1 of 2017.

Watson became the first player in Texans history and first player in the NFL this season to record at least one passing and one receiving touchdown in the same game. He helped Houston become the first team to lead by double digits against the Patriots at halftime since Week 10 of 2018. He also threw for the most net passing yards by an opponent in the first half against New England this season (115) and scored just the third first-quarter touchdown against the Patriots in 2019.

Watson improved his record to 6-2 in eight career primetime regular-season games where he is 156-for-228 passing (68.4 percent) for 2,010 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 121.1 passer rating. He recorded his fifth game with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and his seventh game with multiple touchdown passes. Watson also became the third player in NFL history to record over 23 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns while maintaining a passer rating above 100 through the first 12 games of a season.

This marks the 47th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the fourth time this season. It is also the 16th time Houston has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in team history. Watson has now won three player of the week awards and one player of the month award (October) this season. (PR ReleasE)

