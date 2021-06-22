Texans' Deshaun Watson is Top-5 On Chris Simms' Best NFL QBs List

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson: three key quarterback names, according to Chris Simms.

Deshaun Watson has proven time and time again that he is "franchise quarterback" material in the NFL. His on-field play has garnered him enough praise from PFT's Chris Simms to land him at No. 4 on Simms' list of the top-40 quarterbacks in 2021.

With virtually every other quarterback in the league playing in the shadows of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, national recognition has been tough. But through it all, Watson has shined. (On the field, anyway.)

Will Watson have the chance to prove Simms' judgment right? Watson's listed backup quarterback for 2021, Tyrod Taylor came in at No. 35. ... But of course, the team is planning on Tyrod being No. 1 and Watson being ... well, elsewhere.

The three quarterbacks ahead of Watson on Simms' list:

3. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

2. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

The aforementioned Lamar Jackson shows at No. 6, with Russell Wilson sandwiched between Jackson and Watson at No. 5.

Other notables on the list are Tom Brady at No. 10 and returning Dallas Cowboys quarterback at No. 9.

Where did Simms rank the other quarterbacks within the AFC South?

28. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts

12. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

Even with existing uncertainty at the position, Texans fans can still hope for good things from the quarterback position in 2021. ... though Taylor at 35 is less than encouraging.

The Houston Texans kick off the 2021 NFL season at home on September 12 against first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.