    October 30, 2021
    'We Have A Chance' - Texans Optimistic Against Rams

    Houston Texans defensive lineman Ross Blacklock remains optimistic about their chances as they prepare to host the LA Rams.
    Author:

    The Houston Texans may be 1-6 and on a six-game losing streak, but their schedule is showing no mercy with the 6-1 LA Rams up next for Davis Culley's team.

    And while the Rams may be heavily favored in Sunday's lopsided matchup, Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock remains confident that they can be a match for this formidable Rams offense.

    "Just like every Sunday, I think we have a chance," Blacklock said. "Any team has a chance to be beaten, so I think we just trust our preparation and go forward on Sunday, and just see how the chip lands."

    One key to victory will be minimizing the damage of star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who currently ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (2,172) and second in touchdowns (19).

    "We played him (Stafford) before when he was at Detroit," Blacklock said. "But different team, a lot of skill players. I don’t think it will be a challenge. It’s just we’ve got to put everything together we’ve put in this week and just put it on the field."

    Putting everything they've practiced into, well, practice is far easier said than done. Especially against an offense with the fourth-most total yards this season (2,780) and the third-most points (207).

    But again, Blacklock seems upbeat and optimistic about their game plan and their chances to walk away with a somewhat unexpected victory come Sunday.

    "They run a lot of the same stuff. It’s just different formations," Blacklock said. "It’s a big zone team, big gap scheme team. I think we have a good game plan going in this week, just trying to find a way to make them one-dimensional. We’ve got to earn the right to pass rush."

    "Up front, we know we have a big job to do. It’s a great team we’re about to play, but I think we have a great opportunity to expose their O-line and their offense, as well, just doing the things that we’re being coached to do and the tendencies we see going into this week."

    What exactly these "tendencies" are wasn't disclosed, and given that the Rams have allowed just seven sacks all season - an NFL low - stopping L.A. will be a tough task.

    Worth noting though, the Rams will be without All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

    Regardless, the Texans' defensive line is coming off of an impressive performance against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals last week where they managed to rattle QB Kyler Murray, sacking him four times and even forcing a safety early on. 

    And with Ross Blacklock improving and fellow second-year lineman Jonathan Greenard having recorded five sacks in his last three games, if this self-proclaimed 'Sacks Fifth Avenue' defense is able to put their game plan to good work then they could stand a chance for an upset.

