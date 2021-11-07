Dolphins 17, Texans 9: Top 10 Observations

Our 10 best observations from the Houston Texans' 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Losing 17-9 at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, this Houston Texans team has hit rock bottom. A poor performance all around from the Texans that looks all the worse knowing the Dolphins were on a seven-game losing streak entering this week and were playing with their backup quarterback.

Here are our 10 observations from this latest disappointing outing from the Texans ...

1. Murray Manages An INT

Texans safety Eric Murray didn't have a particularly stellar game by any means, however, he did record only the second interception of his NFL career. This was also his first interception since joining the Texans last season for the six-year veteran.

2. Taylor Stumbles on Return

The long-awaited return of starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was cause for optimism entering Sunday. He led the Texans to victory back in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and looked in strong form prior to sustaining a hamstring injury just before halftime in Week 2.

Throw in the fact that Taylor had a 66-percent completion, 1,443 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in seven games against the Dolphins heading into Sunday's game, and this should have been a prime opportunity to head into the bye week on a high.

On his first drive, Taylor threw an interception on a bad read, not helped by ghost-like blocking from running back David Johnson. This kind of set the tone for his game...

Taylor followed this up later in the first half with one of the laziest interceptions you're likely to see. Running out of bounds to escape pressure from Miami's marauding defensive front, Taylor gently passed the ball out as he reached the boundary, apparently unaware that just over 10 yards in front of him was a wide-open Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker.

Then to open up the third quarter, Taylor threw a third interception for the day for good luck.

3. Weirdness Continued

Taylor's weird interception was far from the oddest Texans offensive play of the day.

With just under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Taylor was tripped by running back Rex Burkhead. Emmanuel Ogbah came in to finish the job, for a loss of 11 yards.

4. Slow off the Blocks

In the first half of the last four games, the Texans have now scored a total of eight points.

5. Road Struggles

Houston has been poor at home but worse on the road. This season they have just two touchdowns away from home, both came in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

6. Penalties

If it wasn't clear already entering this week, the Texans made sure to highlight the point today: Their penalties are out of control.

Houston had eight penalties on the day, costing them 60 yards in total. And while penalties are always costly, this is most evident on offense where they continue to shoot themselves in the foot with pre-snap penalties. Playing way behind the sticks is an easy and effective way of slicing your chances of gaining any offensive momentum in half.

7. What's a Blitz?

Houston's offensive line has had its issues this year. Given a big makeover this offseason, they were always going to need time to gel as a unit. But, hampered by injuries to key players like Laremy Tunsil, Marcus Cannon, and Justin Britt, the 'gel' never quite set.

Today, their line's general lack of starting quality was cruelly exposed by Miami's defense. Their blitz-heavy game plan worked a treat with Houston rarely able to hold them at bay, meaning their offense simply never had time to get going.

In total, Taylor was sacked five times and hit nine.

On the ground, the Texans had 73 yards rushing. Phillip Lindsay was their leading rusher with just 28 yards.

8. Lopez

One bright spot on defense has been sixth-round rookie Roy Lopez. The youngster has not only forced his way into this veteran lineup and cemented a starting spot, but he's been consistent and made impressive plays along the way.

This week he notched his first NFL fumble recovery as well as his first sack, followed by his now trademark celebratory dance.

9. Collins Showing His Worth

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins has been solid all year and one of Houston's most productive and consistent players on defense.

This trend continued today recording his first NFL interception, thanks to a deflected pass by Ross Blacklock. Collins also shared a sack with Jordan Jenkins - who himself had one and a half on the day.

Defensive end Jacob Martin also deserves a mention for his excellent strip-sack.

10. Turnovers Galore

This was a scrappy game on both sides of the field. The Texans and Dolphins combined for nine turnovers in total, the most of any game since former Houston quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions for the New York Jets against the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016. That game also finished with nine total turnovers combined.

Fun fact: One of those interceptions from Fitzpatrick? Picked off by Texans safety Murray.