Texans Dominate Colts with Relentless Defense in Win
The Houston Texans claimed a hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at NRG Stadium, powered by a relentless pass defense.
The Texans defense racked up five sacks, hit Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson nine times, broke up 10 of his passes, and held him to just 10 completions on 32 attempts.
“Got five sacks,” said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. “Richardson wasn’t sacked a lot coming into this game, but our D-line got after him up front. Everybody contributed to applying pressure on the quarterback.”
Houston's defense also forced two crucial turnovers a Jalen Pitre interception near the end of the first half and a game-sealing strip-sack by Danielle Hunter. Hunter, with two sacks in the game, led a Texans front seven that kept relentless pressure on Richardson.
“If we play our defense the proper way, if we're where we're supposed to be, and we make it difficult on the opposing quarterback, it doesn't matter who it is," Ryans said. "Really proud of our guys for the way they covered.”
Now 6-2 in 2024 with a one game lead in the AFC South,the Texans are back in action this week on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video.
