SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

The Houston Texans Foundation Donates $25,000 Towards Hurricane Laura Relief

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans know the struggles that come along with damages of a hurricane better than most NFL franchises, and are now doing their part to help the victims of the latest storm that entered the region, Hurricane Laura.

The team made the donation via The Houston Texans Foundation and made its intentions known via its Twitter account on Friday evening.

Laura, which caused billions of dollars in damages to Lousiana and the coast of Texas, with some estimating as much $12 billion, also left at least 10 people dead and thousands more with lost property.

The Texans and the City of Houston faced similar circumstances to the victims of Laura just three years ago, when Hurricane Harvey decimated the region and caused over $125 billion in damage and directly killed 68 people, tying it with Hurricane Katrina as the costliest hurricane to hit the United States in over a century. 

In response to Harvey, Texans defensive J.J. Watt raised $37 million, helped rebuild more than 1,183 homes, 971 childcare centers, and distributed more than 239 million meals to victims of the hurricane in the Houston area.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, then a rookie, donated his first game check (approximately ($29,000) to the cafeteria works at NRG stadium, who were badly affected by the storm. 

While the scale of damages between Laura and the likes of Katrina and Harvey may not be equal in monetary value, the Texans as an organization are all too familiar with the personal strife and challenges that come along with rebuilding following such a disaster and are now doing their part to assist in the relief efforts.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Top 3 Young Players Most Impressing Texans Coaches

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has named three-youngsters who have impressed him ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Teague's Take: Are The Titans Catching Up With The Texans?

Teague's Take: Former NFL Standout Turned Analyst George Teague Wonders - Are The Tennessee Titans Catching Up With The Houston Texans?

Mike Fisher

'No Vacancies': Houston Texans Lineup, Roster Mostly Set, Says McClain

'No Vacancies': The Houston Texans Lineup And Roster? Mostly Set, Projects Columnist John McClain

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Issue?

Houston Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Foot Issue?

Mike Fisher

Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

The Houston Texans hit the field for the first competitive scrimmage on Thursday night, affording the players their first opportunity to face each other with fulls pads and intensity so far in camp.

Matt Galatzan

Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

The Houston Texans Have Decided to Proceed With Their Thursday Evening Scrimmage As Planned

Mike Fisher

AFC South: The Top WR Targets For Texans - And The Rest

Inside the AFC South: Projecting The Top Pass-Catching Targets For The Houston Texans - And Their Divisional Competition

Mike Fisher

NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Texans O'Brien

The 2020 NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Houston Texans Boss Bill O'Brien

Mike Fisher

Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

The Houston Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

Anthony Wood

Texans And The AFC South: 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

The Houston Texans And The AFC South And Why Sports Illustrated Calls It 'The 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

Mike Fisher