The Houston Texans Foundation Donates $25,000 Towards Hurricane Laura Relief

The Houston Texans know the struggles that come along with damages of a hurricane better than most NFL franchises, and are now doing their part to help the victims of the latest storm that entered the region, Hurricane Laura.

The team made the donation via The Houston Texans Foundation and made its intentions known via its Twitter account on Friday evening.

Laura, which caused billions of dollars in damages to Lousiana and the coast of Texas, with some estimating as much $12 billion, also left at least 10 people dead and thousands more with lost property.

The Texans and the City of Houston faced similar circumstances to the victims of Laura just three years ago, when Hurricane Harvey decimated the region and caused over $125 billion in damage and directly killed 68 people, tying it with Hurricane Katrina as the costliest hurricane to hit the United States in over a century.

In response to Harvey, Texans defensive J.J. Watt raised $37 million, helped rebuild more than 1,183 homes, 971 childcare centers, and distributed more than 239 million meals to victims of the hurricane in the Houston area.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, then a rookie, donated his first game check (approximately ($29,000) to the cafeteria works at NRG stadium, who were badly affected by the storm.

While the scale of damages between Laura and the likes of Katrina and Harvey may not be equal in monetary value, the Texans as an organization are all too familiar with the personal strife and challenges that come along with rebuilding following such a disaster and are now doing their part to assist in the relief efforts.