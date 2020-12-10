Injury Report: Texans Secondary Continues To Deplete

Wednesday's injury report is up, and it's bad news for the Houston Texans secondary which is now down three corners.

With a painful last gasp loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the rearview mirror, the Houston Texans move on to the Chicago Bears and the historic Soldier Field. Matt Nagy's 5-7 Bears are, on paper at least, a beatable opponent for Romeo Crennel's Texans. However, Houston's first injury report of the week makes for grim reading.

Did Not Participate

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee/Shoulder)

John Reid, CB (Neck)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion)

Limited

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Keke Coutee, WR (Knee)

Brandin Cooks, WR (Foot/Neck)

Already without the suspended Bradley Roby at cornerback, Houston cannot afford to lose another. With Gaines, Reid, and Crossen all listed, this would, in theory, leave the Texans with just Cornell Armstrong and Vernon Hargreaves at the position.

Safety Lonnie Johnson only made the transition from the corner spot this season so could be used at the position if necessary, while fellow safety Eric Murray has been moved around the secondary all season so, again, could be moved if they remain thin come gameday.

Elsewhere, tight end Brown remains in the concussion protocol, suffered against the Colts. Should he miss the Bears, it stands to reason second-year tight end Kahale Warring should see more snaps.

Running back Prosise missed last week's game and his return to practice is good news for the Texans who could use more support in the backfield behind Duke and David Johnson

Meanwhile, wide receiver Cooks returns to practice after briefly leaving the Colts game to be tested for a potential concussion. Coutee, fresh off of a career game, will be another to watch closely given their lack of depth at receiver after cutting both DeAndre Carter and Kenny Stills prior to Will Fuller's season-ending suspension.

In other roster news, the Texans activated the 21-day practice window for outside linebacker and key special teamer, Brennan Scarlett, while they also signed former Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel to the practice squad.

Looking across to the other sideline, and their injury report is far less concerning. However, the inclusion of star linebacker Khalil Mack will be one to watch.

Did Not Participate

Akiem Hicks, DT (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

Khalil Mack, LB (Shoulder)

Danny Trevathan, LB (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

James Vaughters, LB (Knee)

Buster Skrine, DB (Concussion)

Darnell Mooney, WR (Personal)

Jimmy Graham, TE (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

Limited

Charles Leno Jr., OL (Toe)

Allen Robinson II, WR (Knee)

J.P. Holts, TE (Shoulder/Knee)

Full

Brent Urban, DT (Thumb)

Alex Bars, OL (Finger)

The Texans and Bears face-off at noon central time from Soldier Field on Sunday, December 13th with Houston looking to get back on track.