Texans Down Two Starters for Sunday against Bengals

COVID-19 has one starter missing while injury strikes another as Houston Texans prep for Bengals
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will be without a key starter on both offense and defense. 

The team announced it has placed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Meanwhile ... Running back Duke Johnson has been officially ruled out with a neck injury. 

Johnson missed last week's game against the Colts with the same injury. David Johnson and C.J. Prosise should see the most reps with Duke Johnson down. Buddy Howell could carry the ball as well. 

Duke Johnson has 235 yards rushing and 249 yards receiving to go along with his two touchdowns. 

This is the second time this season Whitney Mercilus has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. He was a close contact to fellow linebacker Jacob Martin earlier this season. 

Mercilus has 21 tackles and four sacks scattered over 12 games. Brennan Scarlett, who returned from injured reserve last week, and Jacob Martin should see their time increase with Mercilus out. Rookie Jonathan Greenard could also see more than his usual amount of snaps. 

The Texans only have one other injury designation for Sunday's game on their injury report. Cornerback Philip Gaines is listed as questionable. Wide Receiver Keke Coutee (foot), cornerback Cornell Armstrong (hamstring), and tight end Pharoh Brown (ankle) were all estimated full participants in practice on Friday. 

The Friday injury report is an estimation as the Texans had the day off for the Christmas holiday. 

Houston welcomes the 3-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals have not won on the road this season. Kickoff is noon on Sunday. 

