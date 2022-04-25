Skip to main content

Fixing 'Lousy': Texans to Draft Ikem Ekwonu at 3, Predicts Peter King

"Ekwonu is versatile and athletic, not the mauler that the other two top tackles are, but a cornerstone and smart lineman who should be the long-time leader of a currently lousy group.''

The Houston Texans will select Ikem Ekwonu with their first pick at No. 13 in this week's NFL Draft, predicts league insider Peter King.

Writes King: "If you’re the Texans, you’re really drafting for 2024. GM Nick Caserio’s got to be thinking of the long haul, and the long haul probably doesn’t consist of Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks, both of whom will be 30 on opening-day 2024. So if you’re smart, and you’ve seen the top two edge guys go 1-2, you draft into the strength of this crop, tackle and wideout. 

"Ekwonu is versatile and athletic, not the mauler that the other two top tackles are, but a cornerstone and smart lineman who should be the long-time leader of a currently lousy group.''

In 2020, Houston had just five draft picks, and none until the third round at No. 67 overall when it selected quarterback Davis Mills. Caserio and the Texans have four picks in the top 80 and nine overall this year.

This year can be different. Ekwonu can be different.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Christian Harris
Play

Texans Meet With Alabama LB Christian Harris

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
Play

Texans Add Some Sauce In Latest Mock Draft

In CBS' latest mock draft, the Houston Texans add some sauce.

By Anthony WoodApr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins
Play

NFL Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In Player Value?

After a tumultuous decade, where do the Houston Texans rank in terms of value for money in the draft?

By Anthony WoodApr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Nick-Caserio

Nick Caserio

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Ickey Ekwonu

Ikem Ekwonu

North Carolina State tackle Ekwonu is 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, yet he looks almost svelte - he's that well-conditioned and has the athleticism to match.

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

tytus tunsil

Tunsil and Howard

ekwanu 1

Ikem Ekwonu

If Ekwonu is selected at No. 3 overall, does that mean Houston is done with traded Pro Bowler Tunsil? We've long been told Tunsil would not mind an exit from Houston, though that does not seem to be the present plan.

And what would that mean for 2019 first-round pick, Tytus Howard? Will he be playing guard or tackle? Regardless of how all this plays out, with Ekwonu on the roster, new offensive line coach George Warhop would need to figure out which pieces to move and where to make it all work.

That would be a great problem for the Texans to have - and Ekwonu, as arguably the top O-lineman in this class, would be a great player to have.

Christian Harris
News

Texans Meet With Alabama LB Christian Harris

By Texans Daily Staff11 hours ago
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
News

Texans Add Some Sauce In Latest Mock Draft

By Anthony WoodApr 24, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins
News

NFL Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In Player Value?

By Anthony WoodApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17436937
News

Will Texans Draft Injury-Prone 'Risk vs. Reward' Prospects?

By Cole ThompsonApr 23, 2022
NFL Draft
News

Pick By Pick: Where Will Texans Select In NFL Draft?

By Anthony WoodApr 23, 2022
0623E6A1-9BDA-4DCB-8F26-7F943B627849
News

Texans Ex Bill O’Brien NFL Comeback? Belichick & Saban Impact

By Mike D'AbateApr 22, 2022
travon-walker
News

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Comments: Change in Texans NFL Draft Strategy?

By Cole ThompsonApr 22, 2022
Nick Caserio
News

'Houston Is A Wild Card': NFL Analyst Weighs In On Texans Draft Strategy

By Cole ThompsonApr 22, 2022