Fixing 'Lousy': Texans to Draft Ikem Ekwonu at 3, Predicts Peter King

The Houston Texans will select Ikem Ekwonu with their first pick at No. 13 in this week's NFL Draft, predicts league insider Peter King.

Writes King: "If you’re the Texans, you’re really drafting for 2024. GM Nick Caserio’s got to be thinking of the long haul, and the long haul probably doesn’t consist of Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks, both of whom will be 30 on opening-day 2024. So if you’re smart, and you’ve seen the top two edge guys go 1-2, you draft into the strength of this crop, tackle and wideout.

"Ekwonu is versatile and athletic, not the mauler that the other two top tackles are, but a cornerstone and smart lineman who should be the long-time leader of a currently lousy group.''

In 2020, Houston had just five draft picks, and none until the third round at No. 67 overall when it selected quarterback Davis Mills. Caserio and the Texans have four picks in the top 80 and nine overall this year.

This year can be different. Ekwonu can be different.

North Carolina State tackle Ekwonu is 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, yet he looks almost svelte - he's that well-conditioned and has the athleticism to match.

If Ekwonu is selected at No. 3 overall, does that mean Houston is done with traded Pro Bowler Tunsil? We've long been told Tunsil would not mind an exit from Houston, though that does not seem to be the present plan.

And what would that mean for 2019 first-round pick, Tytus Howard? Will he be playing guard or tackle? Regardless of how all this plays out, with Ekwonu on the roster, new offensive line coach George Warhop would need to figure out which pieces to move and where to make it all work.

That would be a great problem for the Texans to have - and Ekwonu, as arguably the top O-lineman in this class, would be a great player to have.