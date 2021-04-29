Texans Draft Tracker: Rodgers To Denver A Done Deal?

With the 2021 NFL Draft finally upon us, keep up to date on all things Houston Texans here from rounds one through seven.

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally upon us and while the Houston Texans won't be picking until Friday, keep track of all relevant draft moves and updates here over the next three days...

THURSDAY 6:50: Aaron Rodgers To Denver A Done Deal? Rumors have been rife all day about the potential that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no intention of playing for the organization again, and it seems the Packers have come to terms with his decision.

According to Mark Schlereth via Zac Stevens, a trade that would see the reigning NFL MVP heading to the Denver Broncos is "as close to a done deal as it can get.”

THURSDAY 6:30: Goodell Discusses Deshaun Watson The NFL's front office has been relatively quiet to date regarding the ongoing lawsuits involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, prior to the draft, commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Watson on ESPN and while hesitant to provide any specific details, it is clear the league is taking these allegations seriously.