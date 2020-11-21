SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Elevate LB to Roster, Add RB Reinforcement

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans added a few players to their roster ahead of the NFL Week 11 showdown with the New England Patriots. 

Linebacker Nate Hall is now signed to the active roster the team announced. He takes the spot vacated by veteran special teams contributor and part-time safety Michael Thomas. Thomas was placed on injured reserve Saturday. 

Hall has played sparingly for the Texans despite the shaky availability of the usual linebackers. He provides depth behind starters Tyrell Adams and Zach Cunningham. He should be able to contribute on special teams as well. 

READ MORE: Injury Report: Texans Vet Getting Season-Ending Surgery

READ MORE: Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

The team also elevated from the practice squad center Greg Mancz and running back Scottie Phillips. Each of these two will be available for Sunday's game. 

Mancz has been with the team for years and has served as the backup center and depth for the team at guard. 

Rookie Scottie Phillips is an interesting promotion. Houston only has C.J Prosise and starter Duke Johnson as their running backs. Buddy Howell has been a special teams player almost his entire NFL career despite the running back position designation. 

Phillips was a dynamic rusher in college for Ole Miss. He rushed for almost 1500 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons playing for the Rebels. He's roughly the same size as Duke Johnson, give or take an inch and a pound. 

The Patriots were able to add back a running back of their own, activating Sony Michel from injured reserve for Sunday's noon game at NRG Sradiun.

