Texans Elevate Safety from Practice Squad

HOUSTON - The Texans elevated Jonathan Owens from the practice squad on Saturday for the second week in a row. He will be eligible to play for the team when the take on the Titans on Sunday in NFL Week 6 AFC South action.

Owens was the practice squad designation elevation for the Texans last week. He was with the Cardinals in 2018 and last season before he spent time on the Texans practice squad. He made his NFL debut last season. He went undrafted out of Missouri Western State in 2018 where he had seven interceptions in his college career.

Earlier this week Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver revealed Owens was the reining turnover belt champion for the Texans.

"He had a big week last week," said Weaver. "Particularly on show team. We don’t want to leave any of those guys out, and he was brought up last week and played in the game."

This takes the Texans total numbers of safeties to four as Owens joins Justin Reid, Eric Murray, and Michael Thomas. Houston has oftentimes used their safties in interchangeable ways allowing them to play matchups instead of just positions.

Owens should be a depth player for the safety spot and a potential special teams player for Sunday's game.