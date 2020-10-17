SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Elevate Safety from Practice Squad

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Texans elevated Jonathan Owens from the practice squad on Saturday for the second week in a row. He will be eligible to play for the team when the take on the Titans on Sunday in NFL Week 6 AFC South action. 

Owens was the practice squad designation elevation for the Texans last week. He was with the Cardinals in 2018 and last season before he spent time on the Texans practice squad. He made his NFL debut last season. He went undrafted out of Missouri Western State in 2018 where he had seven interceptions in his college career. 

READ MORE: Texans Vs. Titans - And The Turnover Talents

READ MORE: Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

Earlier this week Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver revealed Owens was the reining turnover belt champion for the Texans. 

"He had a big week last week," said Weaver. "Particularly on show team. We don’t want to leave any of those guys out, and he was brought up last week and played in the game."

This takes the Texans total numbers of safeties to four as Owens joins Justin Reid, Eric Murray, and Michael Thomas. Houston has oftentimes used their safties in interchangeable ways allowing them to play matchups instead of just positions. 

Owens should be a depth player for the safety spot and a potential special teams player for Sunday's game. 

 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

A starter and key special teams players will miss the AFC South matchup putting the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans

CodyStoots

How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

Looking to build some momentum after their first win of the season, the Houston Texans face another tough test on Sunday, when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans

Matt Galatzan

NFL Week 6: When Do Texans' Rookies Get A Chance?

So far, 2020 has been a 'veterans season' for the Houston Texans, but should that remain the case? When do the rookies get their shots?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Vs. Titans - And The Turnover Talents

NFL Week 6: Tennessee is one of the best in the world of turnovers while the Houston Texans have struggled mightily.

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Tight End's Status Still Uncertain

Week 6 Injury Report: Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins is dealing with two injuries as he hopes to avoid missing a second straight game

CodyStoots

Stoots Podcast: Houston Texans Vibe Different After O'Brien

The Houston Texans looked different last week but there's plenty to fix after Bill O'Brien's departure

CodyStoots

On Texans O-Line And The 'Freak'

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly discusses the state of their offensive line - including one tackle whom he refers to as 'a freak.'

Anthony R Wood

Texans Players Loving Their Time With Romeo Crennel

With a 100% winning record as Texans head coach, Romeo Crennel's personality and focus on fundamentals is having the desired effect on Houston's locker room.

Anthony R Wood

It's 'King Henry' Vs. Texans Run Defense

The Houston Texans have a tough task if they want to replicate their best day stopping the run - because here comes King Henry

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Akins still ailing

Texans tight end Akins is still dealing with the same injury from a week ago while one linebacker gets a little healthier.

CodyStoots