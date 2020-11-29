SI.com
Texans Ex Angered By Broncos QB COVID Controversy

Anthony R Wood

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson may be plying his trade up in snowy Colorado these days, but to many, he will forever be seen as a member of the Houston Texans.

But now, in his second season with the Broncos, Jackson is stating his Denver-based case, letting his feelings be known surrounding the quarterback carousel the Broncos have been forced into this week by the NFL and COVID-19.

"Some bullsh--,'' indeed.

This comes after this Week 12 game against New Orleans is set to go ahead despite all four quarterbacks on their books having been ruled out.

According to Adam Schefter, this all began after quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive on Thursday. As a result, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and practice-squad quarterback Blake Bortles have all been ruled out due to close contact, as none wore their masks.

This means that with no quarterbacks available to them, and unable to pick up a free agent due to the COVID protocols currently in place delaying these procedures, they will seemingly be starting practice-squad receiver Kendall Hinton as their signal-caller against the Saints. Hinton, a former Wake Forest quarterback, has not thrown a touchdown pass since 2017.

Given the situation, and the fact that the NFL is seemingly forcing the Broncos to play despite the appalling situation they now find themselves in, it is understandable that Jackson is frustrated. 

Also worth taking into consideration is the Broncos have already had their season radically altered thanks to positive tests to scheduled Week 5 opponents the New England Patriots.

A fan favorite during his nine seasons in Houston, Jackson racked up 132 regular-season appearances with the Texans before the franchise let him walk after the 2018 season - decision that many observers disagreed with.

Jackson may be unhappy with their current quarterback situation, but with four NFL touchdowns to his name, perhaps he could step as a scorer on Sunday ... because assuming this game is on, surely Denver is going to need it.

