Texans Ex Clowney Makes First Free Agency Visit

Former Houston Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney made his first free agency visit on Wednesday as he looks for his fourth home in as many years.

After just one season in Seattle and one in Tennessee, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent once again. Now looking for his fourth home in as many years, the three-time Pro Bowler visited the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday to kick off his search.

The Browns will be hoping second time's the charm, having attempted to acquire him last offseason.

READ MORE: Texans Select New Team President

In fact, according to Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland "offered him more money than any other team on a one-year deal, and they were competitive on their multi-year offer" in 2020, but instead, he opted to sign with coach Mike Vrabel's Titans team, with whom he worked during his time in Houston.

Cleveland would be able to offer Clowney not only a starting spot opposite one of the league's premier defenders in Myles Garrett, but a genuine shot at a deep playoff run assuming they can pick up where they left off last season.

In return, the Browns would bring in an edge rusher who, when healthy, is one of the most athletic and disruptive players in the league.

READ MORE: NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Officially Sign 7 Free Agents

The first overall pick for Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney spent five seasons at NRG Stadium, recording 55 starts and 29 sacks along the way. However, injuries were an issue from the get-go having played a full 16 game NFL season just once to date.

Since leaving Houston, Clowney has struggled to find his feet. While with the Seahawks in 2019, the former South Carolina Gamecock made some flashy plays but recorded just three sacks, 31 tackles, and 13 quarterback hits.

2020 was even tougher, playing in just eight games without recording a sack, before suffering yet another knee injury.

Once a key member of a formidable Texans defense, perhaps Cleveland can be the place where everything falls back into place for Clowney.

CONTINUE READING: Deshaun Watson’s Character? Dabo Swinney & Will Fuller Reveal Thoughts