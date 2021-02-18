Texans Ex Watt: 'NFL Free Agency is Wild'

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is about to experience a first-time, "wild'' ride.

Some believe they know where the former Houston Texans star and three-time Defensive Player of Year will land this offseason. However, this might news to Watt.

Watt tweeted Wednesday speaking of the upcoming offseason. Implicating how "NFL free agency is wild." Could this be an acknowledgement of the fun he's about to have given that he's a first time free agent? Or, rather, is this a jab at people trying to guess where he'll land?

Time will soon tell.

Multiple reports have been pouring in on Watt's destination after a 10-year span with the Texans. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the soon-to-be 32-year-old was "seriously considering" joining the Cleveland Browns. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the Tennessee Titans have reached out to their AFC South rival.

TexansDaily.com has reported on the "likelihood'' of a connection with his home-state Green Bay Packers.

Oh, and the NHL's Minnesota Wild wants in, too.

In reality, all 31 teams should be interested in adding a talent like Watt. the question is would Watt be interested in joining one of the other 31 teams.

Watt is coming off his worst full 16-game season of his career in which he tallied five sacks, two forced fumbles and 52 total tackles. However, according to ESPN Stats and Information, the five-time All Pro defensive end finished 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate.

Which Watt will teams be getting? Watt led the Texans' franchise with 101 sacks, one of three players in team history with 50 sacks. However, since his first injured season back in 2016, Watt has tallied 26.5 total sacks — 16 of which came in 2018.

What's next? Whatever it is for J.J. Watt, it promises to be "wild.''

