Texans Ex Watt's Big Choice? 'Give Me A Second'

Former Houston Texan J.J. Watt touches on the challenges of his next move

Now officially a free agent, former Houston Texan J.J. Watt is without a team for the first time since before the NFL draft in 2011. And while fans are eager to find out where Watt plans on suiting up next, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to social media to explain that doing his due diligence when making decisions is not a new concept for him.

"I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant, man,'' Watt joked on Twitter. "You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.''

Since his departure from the Texans Watt has been linked with numerous teams including the Bills, Browns, Steelers, and Packers. Obviously, nobody can blame him for taking his time.

Watt has also joked that the NFL may not be the limit of his sporting career ...

The Wisconsin native played hockey growing up before making the switch to football. Back in 2013, Watt told NHL.com: "I started skating when I was 3 years old. I played all over." ... "The hockey community [in Wisconsin] is great. It's very tight-knit. It's a lot of fun. You have to be tough to play hockey. You have to work hard, and I think that's why I was drawn to it."

And if hockey isn't for him, even the Major League Rugby's Houston Sabercats threw their name into the hat should Watt decide two sports just aren't enough ...

Who knows, perhaps he'll take a page out of his wife, and Chicago Red Stars forward, Kealia's book, and head for soccer. He looks like he'd make a decent forward too ...

