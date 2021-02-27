Texans Ex Lineman Missing And 'In Danger'

Former Houston Texans third-round pick Louis Nix is missing and "in danger,'' according to his family

“Last communication of anyone seeing him was Tuesday,” she said. “Can’t call him because voice mail is full and people he talks to daily have not heard from him. Not like him.”

She added that she believes Nix is in danger.

Nix has been involved in unusual conflict before. He was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car, though his mother says she does not believe that his development is related to that shooting.

Since then, Nix's mother says, the former Notre Dame standout has preferred to not go out.

Nix, who lives in Jacksonville, played three seasons in the NFL, joining an assortment of teams after starting with the Texans. He was hampered by knee surgeries and failed to see significant action for the Texans. After that he played for the Giants and then served on the practice squads in Washington and for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was reported missing by his mother on Friday. The missing persons report says that Nix left his father’s house in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.

As of Saturday morning, Nix is still missing.

If anyone has any information about Nix’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

