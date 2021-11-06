Texans-Ex Ingram: "Houston Deserves a Great Football Team"

Former Houston Texan Mark Ingram discusses the franchise, his love for the city and more.

Mark Ingram may have only been a member of the Houston Texans for just under half a season, but the veteran running back quickly became a fan favorite and a core locker-room leader.

The Texans' most productive runner this season, Ingram suddenly finds himself back with the team that drafted him in 2011 (New Orleans Saints) after a somewhat unexpected trade.

Speaking on the 'Gems and Juice Podcast,' Ingram expressed his gratitude for the Texans for giving him an opportunity and discussed how excited he was to return to the city he called home in the seventh grade.

"To be back in H-Town is something that I was excited for," Ingram said. "Obviously the team is going through a little tough spot, but man, Houston deserves a great football team. You can just feel the city loves football. It's just a great city, I loved H-Town while I was there."

The 31-year-old was one of general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley's first signings. Ingram, fresh off of a successful two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, followed Culley from Maryland to Houston.

And despite his time in the Lone Star State being cut short after his long-term team came calling, Ingram said he's still rooting for his former team.

"I'm still rooting for them," Ingram said. "All my guys are still in that locker room. I love those guys, those players in that locker room they've got a lot of good players. Obviously, it's a little [bit of a] transitional point, a rebuilding point going on, but there's a lot of great players in that locker room and a lot of good people in that locker room. So, I'm still following the Texans [and] rooting for them."

This "transitional point" has materialized with a Week 1 win, followed by a seven-game losing streak as the Texans head into Week 9.

"It's just crazy because I remember watching the Texans," Ingram said. "I played them like '17, '18, '19, and I'm like 'man I could play for that squad,' they had D-Wat (Deshaun Watson), D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), (Jadeveon) Clowney, (J.J.) Watt, (Whitney) Mercilus, Zach (Cunningham) you had all these players - they were balling, going to the playoffs. It's just crazy how the league could just flip like that. You have the Texans up 24-0 on the (Kansas City) Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round and then the next year it's like mayhem."

Mayhem is spot on.

The Texans went 4-12 last season following that gut-wrenching 51-31 loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in January, following which the rebuild began. Since then, most of the players Ingram saw himself playing alongside have gone barring Cunningham and (technically) Watson.

Despite playing for a struggling Texans team that has yet to find its way, Ingram is clearly grateful to have gotten the chance to join, and his love for the city is evident.