Texans Ex RB Lamar Miller Gets Another NFL Shot

ASHBURN, Va. - It's not a move that's going to excite fans right now but at one point, Lamar Miller was a member of the Houston Texans and was sexy name - and one that some Washington fans were intrigued by.

Now the WFT fans (and Texans fans, if they wish) can watch him in burgundy and gold - but apparently not this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Miller has been on the practice squad of the Chicago Bears, but the rules suggest even though he's been tested daily as a member of the Bears organization, Miller must clear COVID protocols first for six days upon arrival before being cleared to join the WFT.

So Miller has to be put on the Washington 53-man roster (once he clears testing) but won't be eligible until the game right after Christmas against the Carolina Panthers.

He only played in one game this year for Chicago, catching a couple of passes. But as Texans fans know, Miller is a former Pro Bowler (2018) and is eighth in yards per rushing attempt among active running backs.

Miller tore his ACL in the preseason (2019) and missed all of last year before being cut by the Texans and then the Patriots. He caught on with Chicago after several tryouts but has only played the one game in two years.

Houston, meanwhile, has struggled this year in the run-game production department, with the latest news there the activation of David Johnson.

The good news in Washington is this: Miller is fresh and he might be closer to being fully himself again after having almost a year-and-a-half to recover.

For this Sunday, it appears that Peyton Barber, who was limited in practice with an ankle, J.D. McKissic and Javon Leake will shoulder the load again for Washington - all because Antonio Gibson has a troublesome toe.

This week for WFT, it's the Seahawks. And at some point, it'll be Antonio Gibson - and maybe old Texans friend Lamar Miller.