NewsPodcasts
Search

Texans Ex RB Lamar Miller Gets Another NFL Shot

Houston Texans Ex RB Lamar Miller Gets Another NFL Shot - This time In Washington
Author:
Publish date:

ASHBURN, Va. - It's not a move that's going to excite fans right now but at one point, Lamar Miller was a member of the Houston Texans and was sexy name - and one that some Washington fans were intrigued by. 

Now the WFT fans (and Texans fans, if they wish) can watch him in burgundy and gold - but apparently not this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Miller has been on the practice squad of the Chicago Bears, but the rules suggest even though he's been tested daily as a member of the Bears organization, Miller must clear COVID protocols first for six days upon arrival before being cleared to join the WFT. 

So Miller has to be put on the Washington 53-man roster (once he clears testing) but won't be eligible until the game right after Christmas against the Carolina Panthers. 

He only played in one game this year for Chicago, catching a couple of passes. But as Texans fans know, Miller is a former Pro Bowler (2018) and is eighth in yards per rushing attempt among active running backs. 

READ MORE: Sports Illustrated On Easterby & Texans: 'Chaos & Mistrust'

READ MORE: Texans QB Watson Insists: 'I'm Going To Play'

Miller tore his ACL in the preseason (2019) and missed all of last year before being cut by the Texans and then the Patriots. He caught on with Chicago after several tryouts but has only played the one game in two years. 

Houston, meanwhile, has struggled this year in the run-game production department, with the latest news there the activation of David Johnson.

The good news in Washington is this: Miller is fresh and he might be closer to being fully himself again after having almost a year-and-a-half to recover. 

For this Sunday, it appears that Peyton Barber, who was limited in practice with an ankle, J.D. McKissic and Javon Leake will shoulder the load again for Washington - all because Antonio Gibson has a troublesome toe.

This week for WFT, it's the Seahawks. And at some point, it'll be Antonio Gibson - and maybe old Texans friend Lamar Miller.

Lamar Miller
News

Texans Ex RB Lamar Miller Gets Another NFL Shot

Justin Reid
News

Texans Place Two On IR, But a Key Playmaker Returns

J.J. Watt after a loss
News

Watt:’Every Week It's Something’ in Unenjoyable Houston Texans Season

ESPN's Louis Riddick
News

Texans to Interview ESPN's Riddick For GM Job

deshaun moon
News

Risk/Reward? Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Insists: 'I'm Going To Play'

Texans-rumors-Eric-Bienemy-could-already-be-frontrunner-for-Houston-head-coaching-job
News

Chiefs Assistant Bieniemy Should Coach The Texans, Says Michael Irvin

Deshaun Watson taken down for a sack by the Bears.
News

'Uninspired' & 'Embarrassing': Texans Good, Bad And Ugly

mingo watson
News

Watson Is No Trubisky - Unless Texans Mismanage Him

Justin Reid
News

Texans Defense: Two Starters Out For Season With Injury