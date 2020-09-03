Former Houston Texans cornerback Jason Bell is enjoying an extremely successful broadcasting career since retirement in the U.K. Audiences across the pond will know Bell as an analyst for the BBC during the NFL's International Series in London, and co-host of the BBC's The NFL Show.

Alongside his regular co-host, fellow former New York Giants standout Osi Umenyiora, with whom he also presents The Jason & Osi Podcast, Bell is now set to embark on a new journey on screens up and down Britain.

The six-year NFL veteran has revealed that he will be starring in the upcoming BBC series "Strictly Come Dancing,'' the British version of "Dancing With The Stars.''

Bell was a member of the first regular-season Texans lineup back in 2002 when they made their NFL debut beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-10.

Speaking in 2019, Bell ranked that first win with the Texans as "literally at the top. It’s top three, easily," also describing NRG Stadium as "electric" during that momentous win. Bell went on to finish the 2002 season with 17 combined tackles, two defended passes, while also winning the Ed Block Courage Award.

Looking ahead, "Strictly Come Dancing'' will kickoff in October for its 18th series according to the BBC.

"Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I'm so proud and humbled to be participating," said Bell, per the BBC.

"Strictly' was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I'm a massive fan," said Bell. "My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

Bell will not be the only athlete starring in "Strictly'' with British Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams appearing, as well as radio presenter Clara Amfo, television host Ranvir Singh, actress and television presenter Caroline Quentin, and singer and actor Max George. And of course in America, "Dancing With The Stars'' has been highlighted by the participation - and victory - of NFL greats including Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys.