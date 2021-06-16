Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Super Bowl Rings

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork has been arrested and charged with stealing multiple pieces of jewelry belonging to his father.

HOUSTON - Back in May 2020, Vince Wilfork noticed some of his jewelry was missing. Two Super Bowl rings, two AFC Championship rings, and his University of Miami 2001 BCS Championship ring were all noticeably absent from his primary residence.

No report was filed initially because Wilfork was unsure if he had left them at his second home or possibly in storage.

But then he received a message from a Patriots fan. Someone was bragging about purchasing Vince Wilfork's memorabilia. That person told Wilfork he purchased items from Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, for $62,000 back in May 2020.

READ MORE: Did GM Caserio Reveal Texans Timetable For Deshaun Trade?

READ MORE: How To Build The Texans O-Line: Coach Campen And 'The Best 5 Theory'

After being reported stolen, the rings were turned into police, and Holmes-Wilfork was arrested two days later on May 22. Bond for the 23-year old Holmes-Wilfork was set at $300,000.

Also reported as missing by Wilfork were expensive rings, earrings, and necklaces. D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was also arrested in 2016 on a felony drug-related charge.

Vince Wilfork was drafted out of Miami in the 2004 NFL draft and selected by the Patriots in the first round, 21st overall. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXIX, XLIX), a five-time Pro Bowler (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012), and a BCS National Champion (2001).

Wilfork played his first 11 seasons in New England before finishing his career with the Houston Texans in 2015 and 2016.