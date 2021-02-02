Texans' Easterby Doing 'Ungodly' Damage - Irvin

“The worst thing I think you can do is come in cloaked under Godliness and do ungodly things to people'' - Michael Irvin on Jack Easterby

In what resounds as the most stingingly specific criticism of Jack Easterby yet, plugged-in media voice, Hall-of-Famer and former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin on Monday ripped the chaplain-turned-executive on his work atop the Houston Texans organizational chart.

“The worst thing you can do,'' Irvin said, "is come in cloaked under Godliness and do ungodly things to people.”

Irvin's remarks to SportsRadio 610 were specifically about the motivation behind last year's ill-fated trade-away of DeAndre Hopkins. But the public heat on Easterby - who has the ear of owner Cal McNair and who, despite protestations to the contrary remains in power in all aspects of the Texans front office - allows the "ungodly'' comment to extend far beyond one issue.

Houston's most pressing issue now is its relationship with disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Watson's distrust of the front office extends back to that Hopkins trade and continues now because the organization lied to him about his involvement in moves that led to the hiring of GM Nick Caserio and coach David Culley - moves that Easterby was involved in.

"Ungodly'' is a harsh way to characterize anybody and anything, especially for Irvin, a man of faith who is the first to admit to his personal struggles. But what Jack Easterby is being accused of here isn't about "slipping up'' or even "sinning.'' It's about Easterby allegedly using The Bible as a shield, and about Texans ownership being hoodwinked by his actions.

