HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are expected to add another veteran specialist to the ranks this week in the form of former Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Washington Football Team kicker Brett Maher.

The move (first reported by the Houston Chronicle) would be a curious one for the Texans, with incumbent kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn having a solid year, as his only missed kick came during Week 1 against the Kansas Chiefs from 51 yards out. We could speculate that is represents "COVID insurance'' - the idea of having capable help in the building at every position, just in case.

Fairbairn also recently signed a four-year extension in March that will keep him in Houston until 2024.

Maher, who hasn't kicked in a regular-season game since Week 13 of the 2018-19 season with the Cowboys, was released by Dallas following an inconsistent two seasons with the team.

With Dallas, Maher was always known for his leg strength but struggled with his accuracy. What seemed to be a major issue for him was his problems from mid-range on field goals.

He was 19/19 from 20-29 yards, and hit 10 of 15 field goals from 50 yards and father, but was just 12/16 from 30-39 yards, and 8/16 from 40-49 yards, making him just 49/66 overall with field goals.

Maher was not perfect in his first Cowboys season, but was reliable, hitting better than 80-percent on his field goals. During his second year in Dallas, however, the struggles began to really come out, as his percentage dropped off a cliff to just 66.7%.

READ MORE: Watt Tells His Texans Truth About O'Brien Conflict

READ MORE: "Crennel's'' Texans Fall In SI Power Rankings

However, Maher always carried the confidence of his teammates, as well as his head coach at the time, Jason Garrett.

“Brett is someone who has been a good kicker for us. He made a lot of big kicks for us over the last couple of years," Jason Garrett said to the media last season. "We believe in him, and we believe he can do the job for us, and that’s an ongoing process for us.”

For the Texans, the "ongoing process'' is maybe to make sure all the talent bases are covered - even at kicker.