Houston Texans Face Two Major Questions Entering Offseason
The Houston Texans have officially been eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a disappointing loss, but one that nearly everyone expected.
Now, heading into the NFL offseason, the Texans have to figure out how to improve.
C.J. Stroud and company went through a lot of adversity throughout the 2024 NFL season. Houston saw a few key players get hurt and were constantly trying to figure out how to replace them.
Unfortunately, it all was too much to overcome.
With the offseason coming up quickly, the Texans are facing two major questions.
2. How Can They Improve the Offense Around Stroud?
There is no question that the offense has to be better. Over the last two games, it has been made clear that Houston needs more offensive playmaking.
On the defensive side of the football, the Texans are loaded. They have the roster defensively to be one of the top teams in the NFL. However, without a top-tier offense, Houston will have a cap for just how far they can go.
Bringing in more help at the wide receiver position could be a major priority. Adding more to the offensive line should also be a focus. Both of those areas improving would help Stroud and the offense overall.
1. What Can Be Done to Get C.J. Stroud Back on Track?
The second question revolves around the down season that Stroud ended up having.
After entering the season with a ton of MVP hype surrounding him, Stroud took a big step back from where he was as a rookie. How can the Texans help him get back on track?
During his rookie season, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
In 2024, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he had 233 yards and no touchdowns.
Obviously, he did not play how he was hoping to play. There should be no panic in Houston, but they have to figure out how to get him going again.
Adding help at wide receiver and on the offensive line would be a big step towards that goal. Stroud also needs to put some work in and figure things out. If he can take the leap that was expected this season in 2025, the Texans will be in a great place.