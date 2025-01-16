Houston Texans Facing Potential Injury Scare Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
As the Houston Texans are gearing up for their AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the status of a key offensive player is up in the air.
According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans star running back Joe Mixon missed Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.
The former two-time Pro Bowler became a critical piece to the Texans' offense this season, as he was the first Texans running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a regular season since Carlos Hyde back in 2019.
Mixon's efforts on the ground this season has opened up the passing game as well. In the eight games that Mixon rushed for 100+ yards this year, the Texans were 6-2 while scoring an average of 27.1 points per game. He was prevalent in the team's recent victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, as he finished with 106 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.
If Mixon is unable to play in Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs, Houston would likely turn to Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale to carry the load on the ground. Pierce did a tremendous job in the Texans' Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans, as he finished with 19 carries for 176 yards. His incredible performance also included a huge 92-yard rushing touchdown.
Kansas City has been one of the better teams in the NFL this season against the run, as they have given up an average of 101.8 rushing yards per game this year. The potential of missing a key piece like Mixon could be a huge factor in the team's playoff run.