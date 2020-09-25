SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

'Fake Reporter' J.J. Crashes Watt Brothers Steelers Presser

Mike Fisher

A discussion about the three Watt brothers in the NFL - their Sunday presence in the same game, by the way, the sort of thing that happens in pro football about twice every 100 years or so - can sound a bit like a modern-day Abbott & Costello routine.

"Who's on first? Watt's on second. Watt's on third. I don't know!

And during a Friday morning Pittsburgh-based online press conference featuting linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, one more Watt opted to add to the silliness.

"Yeah, hello, Justin from the Better Brother Gazette here," J.J. Watt said in crashing the call. "I just had a question: this offseason, at the beginning of the year, when we were going through quarantine, it looked like you guys were training at a really nice facility, with a nice gym and good field, I was just wondering what the membership fees were at such a nice facility while none of the gyms were open."

J.J.'s mock attempt at getting his brothers in trouble was handled by T.J.

Well, I can (answer) this one, Derek, because I was a high-up member of that community," T.J. said. "We cut the grass, that was about it. The thing about the club owner was he really enjoyed cutting the grass himself, really enjoyed lying in the football field for his members. The grass was always pristine, the gym was always clean, we always tried to do our best to clean up after ourselves and we're just very grateful he let us use his facilities."

Added Derek: "It was kind of just, 'Don't make a mess, clean up after yourselves, and you get all the perks you want'. "The fridge is always stocked, the weights were picked up, it was great."

It sounds like the Wisconsin-based Watt brothers might've trained in the presence of J.J. the three-time Defensive Player of the Year who will lead his 0-2 Texans into football battle on Sunday at noon CT at Heinz Field.

J.J., in the persona of his fake reporter from "The Better Brothers Gazette,'' managed to squeeze in a follow-up question/jibe.

"Do you guys always do your press conferences together?'' J.J. asked. "Thanks, I'll hang up and listen.''

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are Texans Really Interested In Antonio Brown?

Are the Houston Texans Really Interested In Signing Talented but Troubled WR Antonio Brown?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: The GOAT Returns To Texans Practice

Thursday's injury report reads well for the Houston Texans with J.J. Watt returning, while the Pittsburgh Steelers remain without a key receiver.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: How Are Texans Tackles?

As the Texans prepare to face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their vicious defense, Houston unfortunately listed both starting tackles in the mid-week injury report.

Anthony R Wood

Underdog Texans: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Underdog Houston Texans Prep For Week 3 At Pittsburgh: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're 0-2 Texans)

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're The 0-2 Houston Texans, You Worry)

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Texans Power Rankings: 'Best 0-2 Team in NFL'?

The Houston Texans continue to slide in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, falling below their AFC South rivals.

Anthony R Wood

Have Texans Found New Answer At Safety?

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien spoke to the media on Monday about second-year Lonnie Johnson Jr.'s recent performances at safety, and his future looks bright.

Anthony R Wood

'Cobra Kai': Ravens Kick The Texans - And Their Logo

'Cobra Kai': The Baltimore Ravens Kick The Houston Texans - And RB Mark Ingram Kicks The Logo

Mike Fisher

Texans J.J. Watt On 'Selfish' Ross Blacklock Ejection

Houston Texans five-time All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt discusses rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock's 'selfish' ejection.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Texans Transactions: Pro Bowl Returner Joins Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed a former second-round pick and a former Pro Bowl returner to their practice squad.

Anthony R Wood