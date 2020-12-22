Texans Fall: The Good, Bad, And Ugly - Twice

With the Houston Texans falling to 4-10 thanks to a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it's time to search through the mire of disappointment for some rays of hope.

Lightning rarely strikes twice, unless you're the Houston Texans.

For the second time in three weeks, the Texans lost by just one score against the Indianapolis Colts thanks to a final-drive offensive turnover just yards away from a touchdown. Their 27-20 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday marked Houston's 10th loss of the season and one that was filled with plenty of highs and lows.

The Good

After failing to find their rhythm on their first three offensive drives, they went on to score on the next four in a row (before their last-gasp collapse).

Key to this success was offensive coordinator Tim Kelly finally using dual-threat running back David Johnson as a receiver, and both Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips getting a shot in the run game.

Removing the element of predictability surrounding how they would use Johnson meant that, unsurprisingly, he had his most productive game of the season with 107 receiving yards and 27 rushing - both team highs.

Funny what happens when you use a dual-threat back as his ID'ed position suggests.

Meanwhile, Howell and Phillips brought power and pace to the run game that has been lacking all season. ... and another added bonus to giving undrafted rookie Phillips a chance was his clear ability as a returner. Houston has been without a consistently productive kick returner for some time, but Phillips showed plenty to excite Texans fans, including a 26-yard return.

Elsewhere on offense, tight end Kahale Warring notched his first NFL receptions. The 2019 third-round pick finished with two catches for 32 yards, while fellow tight end Jordan Akins had his most productive game since Week 11 with 50 yards receiving.

And of course, none of this would have been possible without the ever-efficient Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Continuing to play lights-out despite the circumstances in Houston, Watson finished 33-of-41 for 373 passing yards and two touchdowns, with a further 25-yards rushing.

Moving over to coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense, and after a slow start (sensing a theme here?) the unit put together a relatively solid performance, especially when considering that they were missing starters like Justin Reid, Bradley Roby, Brandon Dunn and P.J. Hall, as well as a number of backups.

Linebackers Zach Cunningham (10) and Tyrell Adams (11) both hit double-digits in tackles, with the former at 137 on the year and the latter 109.

This was a particularly landmark day for Adams, who hit triple digits on the year. He'd been a perennial backup who had bounced around the league between practice squads since 2015, with his previous career year having been in 2017 when he had 18 combined tackles with the Oakland Raiders.

However, in 2020 Adams has thrived as a starter since Benardrick McKinney was lost to injury, and deserves to be considered for the position next season.

The Bad

Of course, the slow starts take priority here.

Yet again, the Texans were unable to get anything going offensively at the start of a game with nothing but two punts and fumble to show for their efforts on their opening three drives.

While on defense they themselves took far too long to get into a groove of their own, allowing touchdowns on both of the Colts' first two offensive drives. Indy hit little resistance early on, carving through Houston's defense like a hot knife through butter, as the Texans struggled with missed tackles and an inability to shed blocks.

As such, Houston found itself 14-0 down at the end of the first quarter with a mountain to climb against one of the most well-rounded and well-coached teams in the NFL.

And against a clinical quarterback in Philip Rivers, the Texans pass coverage struggles. This was particularly obvious when their linebackers were forced to work in coverage given their proclivity for errors in this area. This was never more evident than on wideout T.Y. Hilton's 41-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, which the Colts later converted to reclaim their lead.

And while they were able to claw their way back into contention, ultimately it was another fundamental error that cost them the game. Unlike Week 13, where center Nick Martin's poor snap caused a turnover to close out the game, this week, wideout Keke Coutee will be shouldering the blame.

This comes after the ball was knocked from his one-handed grasp as he attempted to reach the goal line and put the Texans within an extra-point of tying the game. Instead, due to a lack of ball security and excellent play from Colts linebacker Darius Leonard to force the fumble, Houston leaves with yet another defeat and more question marks surrounding their coaching of the very basics.

And to finish off an already poor day for the Texans, after the game it was announced by the team that starting right tackle Tytus Howard, who left the game with a concussion, would be spending the night in hospital as a precaution.

Summary

This game was far from pretty, and many will feel that this loss is as much down to bad luck as bad form.

There are positives to be taken, though. Running backs Johnson, Howell and Phillips showed what they are capable of, rookie defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai made his NFL debut, recording a tackle, Charles Omenihu got his third sack of the year, and Watson was able to get the best out of the likes of Coutee and Chad Hansen yet again.

However, these are nothing more than consolation prizes.

While the team got going eventually, this lack of consistency continues to cost them in the end. The players and coaches are doing themselves a disservice by turning up too late and making basic errors every week.

On the plus side, there are just two more games to go until this team undergoes what will surely be a drastic overhaul.