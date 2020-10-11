Texans Finally Break Losing Streak, Defeat Jaguars 30-14 In Crennel's Debut

HOUSTON - Sitting winless and coming fresh off of the firing of their former head coach and GM Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans snagged their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 at NRG Stadium.

“The win was huge, particularly the way we started the season,'' said Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

From the opening kickoff, the Texans in many ways looked like a completely rejuvenated team with Crennel at the helm, and with holdover coordinator Tim Kelly calling the shots offensively.

Meanwhile, defensively, the Texans were flying to the ball, getting pressure on the quarterback, finishing tackles and sticking in coverage.

As a team, they allowed just 75 yards on the ground and sacked Jags QB Gardner Minshew three times, hitting him five additional times. They also forced their first turnover of the season when running back James Robinson fumbled on a broken play, and J.J. Watt recovered.

Offensively, the Texans put on a show, with QB Deshaun Watson throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns (easily his most productive game of the season), and allowing just one sack on the afternoon. Watson also completed 71.4% of his passes and hit eight different receivers on the afternoon.

The Houston running game had its productive game of the year as well, running for 129 total yards as a unit, with David Johnson leading the way with 17 carries for 96 yards.

Perhaps the most relieving and vindicating stat of all was the score, as the Texans reached the 30-point threshold offensively for the first time since in 363 days when they took down the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 13 of last year.

The Texans will have a chance to put together their first winning of the season next weekend when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Assuming the Titans find a solution to their COVID-19 issue, it will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

And maybe the Texans will keep believing ...

"I told them they were better than what their record shows,'' Crennel said. "They won the game so they might believe everything I tell them.''