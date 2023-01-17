Houston Texans have interviewed six candidates for their head coaching vacancy. What's next?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have now interviewed six candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

That includes two interviews completed Tuesday: Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown.

Evero was the first candidate to interview for the Broncos’ job, has also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and is on the Carolina Panthers’ list.

“As ready as you could be," Evero, 42, said of his status. "I don’t know if anybody is ever ready to be a head coach in the NFL. Got to figure it out. Same as being a DC. I don’t know if you’re ever ready til you do it. That’s just the honest truth.”

Brown, 36, is the Rams’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He previously coached the running backs for the Rams, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The Texans previously interviewed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 and he was promoted to assistant head coach after one season.

“He’s got such a unique, educated and impressive thought process as it relates to a lot of things outside of football,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He has a great pulse for the team.”

Next up? New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who won’t interview this week as his team is in the playoffs ... and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, also in the playoffs, who is expected to interview.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.