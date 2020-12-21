Texans' First Coach Interview - A Familiar Face

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have announced the team has interviewed former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their vacant head coaching position.

Caldwell last coached in Detroit, where he was 9–7 in 2017. His overall record as the head coach of the Lions was 36–28. He took the Lions to their last two playoff appearances, which were both wild-card round exits. Those were, however, two of the three playoff appearances in the franchise's past 20 seasons.

Caldwell was first an NFL head coach in Indianapolis with the Colts from 2009–11. He was the successor-in-waiting under Tony Dungy and took over when the Hall of Fame coach retired.

Dungy, it so happens, is an advisor to the Texans in their search for a new head coach and general manager.

Caldwell coached the Colts to a loss in the Super Bowl against the Saints in his first season. He was fired after the team went 2–14 two seasons later.

Caldwell was 2–4 against the Texans in his three seasons in Indianapolis.

His other stops in the NFL include being a quarterbacks coach in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers and holding the same position in Baltimore, as well as one season as the offensive coordinator for the Ravens.

The interview of Caldwell is interesting due to the fact chairman Cal McNair has stated the team will hire a general manager first. After hiring a general manager, the team will consult with that person on who the next head coach should be for the Texans. The only interview the Texans have reportedly conducted is an interview with ESPN's Louis Riddick.

While Riddick is a qualified but somewhat out-of-the-box candidate, Caldwell, 65, is an intriguing one, if only for the Texans' level of familiarity with his work.