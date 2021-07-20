Former Texans Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition

Former Houston Texans quarterback coach Greg Knapp was critically injured in a bicycle accident after being struck by a car over the weekend.

Former Houston Texans quarterback coach Greg Knapp was critically injured in a bicycle accident after being struck by a car over the weekend.

In January, Knapp was hired by the New York Jets to serve as their quarterbacks coach.

The Knapp family released a statement via the New York Jets - a statement asking for prayers.

The statement reads as follows:

Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people. He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support - it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.

Knapp, 58, was the quarterbacks coach for the Texans from 2010 to 2011. The Texans won the division in 2011.

Knapp returned to Atlanta as the Falcons quarterback coach in 2018 and coached Matt Schaub for three seasons.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Jets coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the Jets Tuesday. "Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."