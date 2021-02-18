Texans' Culley Must Upgrade Run Game; Let's Name Names

The Houston Texans certainly will be in the market to upgrade the running back position.

HOUSTON - David Culley might not have been a head coach. Heck, he might not have even been a coordinator. That doesn't mean his old-school style of coaching won't benefit the Houston Texans.

Culley will have his chance to change the Texans after a 4-12 season. The same goes with new general manager Nick Caserio, who will have his first stint after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Both know a little something about producing a run game.

In the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Culley watched Lamar Jackson dazzle behind the league's best rushing attack. It only improved in 2020 with the addition of rookie standout JK Dobbins.

As for Caserio? Since 2010, New England finished with a top-10 rushing attack on seven different occasions.

We believe that's an area Houston will need to improve in 2021.

The Texans statistically were historically bad in 2020. David Johnson, the "prize jewel" of the DeAndre Hopkins trade, averaged a career-best 4.7 yards and still struggled to move the ball. Houston averaged 91.6 yards, ranking 31st among teams.

Houston also ranked 30th in rushing touchdowns with 10.

Houston would save $6.9 million should they cut Johnson this offseason. This was a Bill O'Brien GM move that cost the Texans an All-Pro receiver in the process. Meanwhile, Johnson hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2018.

The verdict will be out the second of the Johnson duo, Duke. Best used in a pass-heavy situation, the former Cleveland Browns secondary runner averaged 8.9 yards through the air than 3.1 on the ground.

How limited was Duke as a runner? Deshaun Watson finished second in rushing with 444 yards. He also finished with three of the Texans' 10 rushing scores compared to Johnson's one.

The plan is for Watson to be the man under center when Week 1 arrives. However, barring a drastic change to the offensive line, expect the pressure to be on the 25-year-old another season. One way to alleviate that is by expanding the run game.

With the league's announcement of a $180 million salary cap bump, Houston should see their current $10.2 million availability rise in the coming days. That doesn't mean Houston should be spending top dollar to add a runner once free agency arrives.

Then again, Culley and the Ravens finished 14-2 in 2019 after averaging 206 yards per outing.

Houston shouldn't pigeonhole themselves to taking one runner either in free agency or the draft. Instead, both areas should be available. Everything will come down to price.

Could Caserio upgrade the pass-catching by adding former Patriots hero James White? Perhaps going more groundwork with the addition of Seattle's Chris Carson? A mixed option? Marlon Mack from Indianapolis could be on a one-year "prove it" deal coming off the injury.

As for the draft, depth is in Houston's favor. The Texans could consider names early such as North Carolina's Javonte Williams or Buffalo's Jarrett Patterson. Should they add a name late, Mississippi State's Kylin Hill or Ohio State's Trey Sermon could be the conversation.

Watson or not, Houston's upgrade in the backfield will be essential. Culley and Caserio's success on the ground won't stop them from upgrading a position that has lost value over the years.

