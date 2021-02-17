Texans Free Agency: Who Can Partner With Justin Reid?

The Houston Texans need to upgrade at safety this offseason.

HOUSTON - First things first, the Houston Texans need to make sure they keep Deshaun Watson happy. The second thing Houston must do is fix their defense as a whole.

Houston finished 30th in total yards in 2020, allowing an average of 416 yards per game. The Texans' new look began with the release of franchise star J.J. Watt. but don't expect him to be the last name leaving the building.

In today's NFL, teams that win in coverage win overall. Of the top 10 pass defenses last season, seven made the postseason. Houston finished 24th in pass defense, allowing opponents to score 30 touchdowns through the air.

Houston's secondary will need a transformation. However, finding a running mate for Justin Reid could fix the back end in no time. And yes, there's more than one option for Houston's safety role that could be added.

Reid will be coming off a season-ending thumb surgery that sidelined him for three games. When on the field, the third-year product has excelled with his big-play ability in coverage and hard-hitting demeanor.

There's a mix when looking at Reid's playing style. He's quick, not fast, meaning "last man standing" in single-high coverage isn't his forte. When playing the run, his quick reaction makes him a name could play either safety position moving forward.

Reid finished the 2020 season with 83 total tackles and two sacks. It also marked the first times since leaving Stanford that he did not record an interception during the regular season. And for most the season, Reid played through injury, limiting him in coverage to create turnovers.

Houston had a great problem with Reid entering a contract year. Should they view his skills better low, he could transition to strong safety. If new coordinator Lovie Smith would prefer to run more zone, he could remain in the free safety spot another year.

This should lead to Houston's upgrade that the other side. Eric Murray started last season after signing a three-year deal worth $20.5 million. Cutting him would be a tall ask since he'll be owed $5 million.

Is Lonnie Johnson Jr. the answer opposite of Reid? The big transformed cornerback will be entering his third season and second as a safety. He started in five games and was best-used near the line of scrimmage, tallying two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits.

Should Houston go for the hard-hitting style, names like Falcons' Keanu Neal or 49ers' Jaquiski Tarrt could be upgrades over Johnson full-time.

If Reid moves down low, Indianapolis' Malik Hooker could be looking for a "prove-it" deal at free safety. The former top-15 pick has all the tools to be a ballhawk in zone coverage, but lacks the production after four oft-injured seasons.

Houston has a star still in making with Reid in the secondary. Every star can only improve with the proper running mate.

For the right price, the Texans could help develop the future face of the defense by adding a name that only enhances his skills.

