Veteran defensive back Tavierre Thomas started six games last season after returning from quad injury.

HOUSTON -- Tavierre Thomas would like to be back with the Houston Texans.

A veteran nickel back, Thomas started nine games over the past two seasons.

His two-year, $4 million contract is expiring.

Thomas started six of 10 games played for the Texans after being activated from injured reserve.

He had 41 tackles and two forced fumbles last season for the 3-13-1 Texans.

Now, Thomas is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Ideally, he would like to be back.

“Oh yeah, I expect to talk to them or whatever,” Thomas said. “Now, I just take some time with my family. Whatever happens, happens. I know I gave it my all. Hopefully, I get a big contract one day. I would love to be back, but it’s a business.

A former Cleveland Browns undrafted free agent and Division II All-American from Ferris State, Thomas is optimistic about the future regardless of where he lands.

“I got to go out there and do what I have to do for my family," Thomas said. "I just want to win, help us win. No matter where I am, wherever I go, they’re going to get a hard-working dude who’s going to go full-speed for that team.”

In 2021, Thomas had a career-high 86 tackles. He had one forced fumble and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans lost a lot of close games last season.

“We were in every game, but we couldn’t put all three phases together and play complementary football,” Thomas said. “At the end, we ended on a good note. I feel like this was a rebuild. We get a couple of more pieces on offense and we can get over the hump. We just saw what Jacksonville did. We can do it the same way with the Houston Texans.”

