Houston Texans' Game Statuses Revealed Before Kansas City Chiefs Matchup
The Houston Texans are 9-5 with three games to play, yet they've locked up a second straight AFC South divsion title. They are rolling up on a Saturday contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the two clubs will face back-to-back short weeks with their following matchup comign on Christmas Day.
The Texans have dealt with injuries all season, but the Chiefs were nearly going to be without one key player. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain a week ago. However, he's set to play in the matchup as he's off the Chiefs' injury report.
Here are the game statuses for Texans players ahead of the matchup:
Out:
- DL Foley Fatukasi, ankle
- WR John Metchie III, shoulder
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
- TE Cade Stover, illness
Questionable:
- LB Christian Harris, ankle
The Texans are without four key contributors for the matchup, which is something they've become accustomed to this season. The only status to keep an eye on is linebacker Christian Harris, who has a questionable status.
READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Have Plenty to Play For After AFC South Clincher
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Looks Up to Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
• Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game