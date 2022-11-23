Texans GM Nick Caserio Noncommittal To Davis Mills As QB

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith hinted that changes could be made to the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and a new starter under center could be a possibility.

Another lackluster performance from Davis Mills during a 24-10 loss to the Washington Commanders has left the franchise contemplating having backup Kyle Allen fill in for the second-year quarterback.

With the intent of improving the on-field product, Smith acknowledged that the team is re-evaluating everything. And during an interview with Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, general manager Nick Caserio echoed Smith's concept.

"Each week, everything is fluid," Caserio said. "We take the information from the game and do what we feel is in the best interest of the team. If we feel the merit to make a change, we will do it. If we don't, then we will continue to move forward."

During the Week 11 loss to Washington, Mills completed 19-of-33 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions for a 46.1 passer rating. The pick-six he threw during the second play of Houston's first drive was a testament to the ongoing regression Mills has gone through in his second season.

Caserio admitted that everyone as a collective group must be better — starting with himself. But he also acknowledges the difficulties Mills has had throughout the year.

"The most important quality a quarterback must do is take care of the football, and that has not been the case," Caserio said. "A microcosm of the team, there have been some good things, but overall, not enough."

"I think Davis has a bright future and has done some great things at different points. But overall, I think he is a microcosm of the team."

Through 10 games, Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Texans currently have the league's worst record at 1-8-1.

