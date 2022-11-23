Skip to main content

Texans GM Nick Caserio Noncommittal To Davis Mills As QB

During an interview with Sports Radio 610, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on the possibility of replacing quarterback Davis Mills for Kyle Allen.

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith hinted that changes could be made to the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and a new starter under center could be a possibility.

Another lackluster performance from Davis Mills during a 24-10 loss to the Washington Commanders has left the franchise contemplating having backup Kyle Allen fill in for the second-year quarterback.

With the intent of improving the on-field product, Smith acknowledged that the team is re-evaluating everything. And during an interview with Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, general manager Nick Caserio echoed Smith's concept.

"Each week, everything is fluid," Caserio said. "We take the information from the game and do what we feel is in the best interest of the team. If we feel the merit to make a change, we will do it. If we don't, then we will continue to move forward." 

During the Week 11 loss to Washington, Mills completed 19-of-33 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions for a 46.1 passer rating. The pick-six he threw during the second play of Houston's first drive was a testament to the ongoing regression Mills has gone through in his second season.

Caserio admitted that everyone as a collective group must be better — starting with himself. But he also acknowledges the difficulties Mills has had throughout the year. 

"The most important quality a quarterback must do is take care of the football, and that has not been the case," Caserio said. "A microcosm of the team, there have been some good things, but overall, not enough."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I think Davis has a bright future and has done some great things at different points. But overall, I think he is a microcosm of the team."

Through 10 games, Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Texans currently have the league's worst record at 1-8-1. 

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

lovie kyle
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen to Start vs Dolphins, Davis Mills Benched - Sources

By Aaron Wilson
andre johnson r3
Houston Texans Latest News

Legendary Texans WR Andre Johnson Tabbed as 2023 Hall of Fame Semifinalist

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19430536
Houston Texans Latest News

Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?

By Aaron Wilson
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

NFL Draft: Disappointing Texans in Prime Position for Two Early Picks on Day 1

By David Harrison
USATSI_19430601
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19332932
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans QB Change? Lovie Smith Doesn't Commit To Davis Mills

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19474297
Houston Texans Latest News

QB Davis Mills: Texans 'Going To Find A Way' After Embarrassing Loss To Commanders

By Coty M. Davis
lovie smith 321
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Defends QB Davis Mills, Pep Hamilton

By Aaron Wilson