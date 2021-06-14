Texans GM Caserio Reveals ‘Approach’ to Deshaun Watson Situation

As the season approaches, the Houston Texans will be answering plenty of questions surrounding Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON -- Until he is no longer on the roster, Deshaun Watson will remain the most important Houston Texans player. Currently, he has not reported to OTAs and is not expected to report to training camp next month.

First-year general manager Nick Caserio is tasked to drive the ship in the right direction as a new era approaches at NRG Stadium.

Caserio gave an extensive response on the Watson situation Monday during a segment on Sports Radio 610's "Payne and Pendergast" show. Seth Payne, a former Texans defensive tackle, asked Caserio, “Have you guys addressed with the players exactly how to talk about it or what the situation is?”



Caserio’s response, in essence: Take is slow until Watson's name is cleared.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said. “The players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building, and they’ve handled everything very well."

Watson currently is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. According to reports, the 25-year-old quarterback will have a deposition on the case beginning in September.

Watson has not reported to any team activities since the hiring of Caserio and new head coach David Culley. Since February, he has asked to be traded from the organization. There's indications to believe Watson would have been traded during the NFL Draft if not for the allegations against him.

Watson can still expected to be traded once his legal issues have been resolved. For now, Caserio won't say much more on the situation until the court system does its job.

"I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved," Caserio said. "The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

Culley elected to cancel mandatory minicamp after the team felt comfortable with its position following OTAs. The next time Houston will return to NRG will be July 27 for the official start of training camp.

