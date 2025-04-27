Texans Daily

Houston Texans GM Lives Up to NFL Draft Trade Hype Once Again

Houston Texans general manager continues the trend of making many trades during the draft.

Ben Cooper

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio before a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio before a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made seven trades throughout the draft. Ahead of the draft, Caserio had a reputation as a frequent trader on draft night, and he lived up to it.

Caserio's seven draft trades bring his total to 25 draft-day trades during his tenure as the Texans' general manager.

Houston's biggest move came when they traded out of the first round on Day 1 of the draft. The Texans sent the 25th pick to the New York Giants for the 34th and 99th picks as well as a 2026 third-round pick.

They used the 34th pick to draft wide receiver Jayden Higgins from Iowa State. Higgins had a great 2024 season, catching 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns.

Houston then made a trade up, sending the 58th and 99th picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 48th pick, which they used to select offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

The Texans added weapons and protection for C.J. Stroud ahead of the 2025 campaign. Houston's draft was very active, and with Caserio under the helm, it will likely remain that way moving forward.

With their new additions, the Texans will look to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Add Backup Behind C.J. Stroud with SEC Quarterback

MORE: Houston Texans Add Intriguing Defender Via NFL Draft

MORE: Houston Texans Pull Off Trade with Vikings to Land Intriguing DB

MORE: Houston Texans Snag Another Key Weapon for C.J. Stroud in Round 3

MORE: Texans Predicted to Draft Electrifying Weapon With 'Deebo Samuel Vibes'

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News