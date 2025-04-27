Houston Texans GM Lives Up to NFL Draft Trade Hype Once Again
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made seven trades throughout the draft. Ahead of the draft, Caserio had a reputation as a frequent trader on draft night, and he lived up to it.
Caserio's seven draft trades bring his total to 25 draft-day trades during his tenure as the Texans' general manager.
Houston's biggest move came when they traded out of the first round on Day 1 of the draft. The Texans sent the 25th pick to the New York Giants for the 34th and 99th picks as well as a 2026 third-round pick.
They used the 34th pick to draft wide receiver Jayden Higgins from Iowa State. Higgins had a great 2024 season, catching 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns.
Houston then made a trade up, sending the 58th and 99th picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 48th pick, which they used to select offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
The Texans added weapons and protection for C.J. Stroud ahead of the 2025 campaign. Houston's draft was very active, and with Caserio under the helm, it will likely remain that way moving forward.
With their new additions, the Texans will look to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Add Backup Behind C.J. Stroud with SEC Quarterback
MORE: Houston Texans Add Intriguing Defender Via NFL Draft
MORE: Houston Texans Pull Off Trade with Vikings to Land Intriguing DB
MORE: Houston Texans Snag Another Key Weapon for C.J. Stroud in Round 3
MORE: Texans Predicted to Draft Electrifying Weapon With 'Deebo Samuel Vibes'