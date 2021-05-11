Texans GM Caserio Hesitant To Ramp Up Expectations On Rookies

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has never been one to reveal much publicly, and when discussing the upcoming minicamps and what he expects from the rookies, he kept his cards close to his chest yet again.

What did he reveal? Very little as per usual.

"I think the expectation is; 'let's have a good Friday, let's go out there, let's have a good whatever we're going to do on the field,' which I would say is probably not going to be that much," Caserio said Monday before the Texans’ annual charity golf tournament. "The big thing is getting them the foundation about our programme and then ultimately just getting them ready for training camp cause that's really the next true test of what we're actually going to see, relative to football."

Caserio isn't one to reveal much from behind the NRG Stadium curtain, and this trend continued when asked if he's as excited as everybody to see rookie quarterback Davis Mills on the practice field.

"I think we're eager to see everybody," Caserio said. "You've got to be careful going out there and watching one throw and making a judgement off of [that] like 'guy made a great throw he looked good day today,' honestly I don't even know what that means.

"Again, it's about stacking days on top of each other and just having a good series of days, weeks, months and then by the end of, let's call it minicamp or whenever that is, that they actually have something in place to feel confident [about] so when they go out there at training camp they can actually go out there and perform at whatever capacity they can."

One takeaway from this is that — publically at least — there's little added pressure from the front office on the rookies to perform from initial whistle. Perhaps this is because they are all too aware of the pressure mounting on the organization to improve from the outside.

That, or perhaps this is simply Caserio's style.

Caserio may not be any more eager to see Mills than the other rookies, but it's safe to say the majority of the fan base are keen to see a player who may end up the franchise quarterback of the club in the not too distant future.

