Texans-Packers Preview: Can OL Protect QBs Taylor, Mills?

The Houston Texans offensive line will be under the microscope in Saturday's preseason opener

HOUSTON -- A quarterback's best friend is not the weapons he's afforded. More cherished is the protection up front from his offensive line.

Is the Houston Texans' offensive line best-friend material?

Houston travels to Green Bay to face the Packers on Saturday night. Tyrod Taylor, the team's presumed starter, might see a drive or two. The focus, however, will be on rookie Davis Mills.

The other focal point? The protection up front. It'll be one of the many things first-year head coach David Culley will be looking for when deciding who plays where in regular season's Week 1 and beyond.

“Consistency,” Culley said Wednesday. “I’m talking about coming off the ball, communicating, being on the same page. And here’s the thing about that being our first game, we’ve been moving those guys all across the line during camp. Guys have been playing different positions."

One year after helping Houston win its third AFC division title in the Bill O'Brien era, the offensive line took a step back. O'Brien was fired four games into the season, but the o-line still struggled without a permanent head coach.

In 2019, the Texans allowed 49 sacks. That only grew by one in 2020. The real failure came in run blocking. Houston finished top 10 in rushing behind the legs of Carlos Hyde.

Last season, only Pittsburgh finished worse on the ground.

"As an offensive line, you have to be five working as one," offensive guard Max Scharping said Thursday. "So I think, because we have new faces in, new O-line coach, it's just kind of meshing everything we've done separately and combining it into working together to be the best possible offensive line that we can be.”

New face James Campen is here to set the tone. The history of the offensive line coach is vast in the knowledge of building units to the best of their ability. Prior to a quick stop in Los Angeles, Campen spent 16 seasons in Green Bay.

Most recently, both David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley took home All-Pro honors. Where do you think they learned to transition from good to great?

“I just think he brings a great mentality into the room," Schapring said. "Obviously, he's been doing this a really long time. He's played at this level himself. So, he knows what it's like. He knows what needs to be done."

Two positions should be set by the time the Jaguars arrive on September 12. Laremy Tunsil has been a Pro Bowl left tackle since the team traded for him in 2019. Veteran Justin Britt has been the most consistent when playing center.

Tytus Howard will start somewhere on the offensive line, but where is the question. Throughout the first three weeks of camp, Culley and Campen have moved him across the trenches, playing every position besides center.

"I feel like when I put the work in, I can play anywhere on the line," Howard said of his reps. "I'm only here to be the best me I can be to help the team, so that's my ultimate goal.”

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said earlier this month there's a comfort factor knowing the team has someone who can play wherever the weakest spot on the line may be.

Said Kelly: "Having a person who not only can handle it physically but can handle it mentally allows us, again, to get the five best players on the field and not necessarily just pigeonhole someone into one specific position.”

The remaining two spots could be decided by the time Houston returns home early Sunday morning. The Texans are high are Charlie Heck, the team's fourth-round offensive tackle from the 2020 class.

Heck continues to see the most reps at right tackle when Howard shifts inside. One season after looking lost on the field, he has grown in both the pass blocking sets and improved as closing gaps when the team elects to run.

"Charlie knew what he needed to do," Culley said of the progress from the UNC alum. "He's done everything."

Scharping isn't guaranteed a starting spot. Neither is Justin McCray, who currently is listed as the first-team right guard. Howard could take over one spot if Heck wins out the starting job on the edge.

Of course, both Lane Taylor and Marcus Cannon have yet to play due to being on the PUP list. Taylor started 50 games during his eight-year stint in Green Bay. Cannon is a natural tackle, but maybe he starts on the right side and Howard moves inside for good?

Who's to say a second-team offensive lineman doesn't improve and earns first-team reps come next week?

“Once we get there, the communication has to be really, really good," Culley said. "A guy may be playing one position longer than he did in practice. The communication is a big thing in the offensive line as far as us doing the things we need to do in our running game and our pass game.”

No matter the quarterback throughout the season, the five best offensive lineman must start for Houston. This is a team that will be a run-heavy offense after Culley's success in Baltimore helped propel the Ravens to a top-three finish.

Scharping returns to his hometown of Green Bay for the first time since his rookie debut in 2019. Maybe that gets the blood flowing for him to show he's earned a starting spot?

Hometown heroics or not, the best five must take the field Week 1. Saturday is the first of three test to see where the unit stands entering a new campaign.

